How difficult would it be for China to invade Taiwan? Peter Zeihan

And then there is the threat of international reaction. China's proximity to the world's most concentrated production hub of high-end semiconductors seems like effective leverage. And to some extent, it is. But China's workers lack the skillset to design and build the high-end chips Taiwan is known for. And most of the R&D happens in the United States. While Taiwan's plants would most likely shutter, one should keep in mind that much of China's most valuable exports--high end electronics, smart phones, etc.--are reliant on these very same chips.
Which brings us to global consequences. The world is not going to take lightly to the Chinese upending the chip supply chain. Nor can China expect to avoid crippling economic consequences. Consider that outside of energy and extracted resources, Russia has not spent most of its post-Cold War life integrating too heavily into the global economy. China is the complete opposite. Whatever difficulties Moscow is facing with Western economic sanctions, China's pain would undoubtedly be orders of magnitude worse