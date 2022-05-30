How difficult would it be for China to invade Taiwan? Peter Zeihan

And then there is the threat of international reaction. China's proximity to the world's most concentrated production hub of high-end semiconductors seems like effective leverage. And to some extent, it is. But China's workers lack the skillset to design and build the high-end chips Taiwan is known for. And most of the R&D happens in the United States. While Taiwan's plants would most likely shutter, one should keep in mind that much of China's most valuable exports--high end electronics, smart phones, etc.--are reliant on these very same chips.