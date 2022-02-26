What's new

How difficult is it to make your mind about the economic health of Pk?

Two different papers, two different stories. Debt accumulation is continuing at a mindboggling pace. None of it is being used to increase the productive capacity of the economy, rather stave off default and keep the country afloat (as has been the story from the 1990s, but I do not remember seeing such drastic increases in debt accumulation in recent memory). At the same time, the economy is growing. Credit offtake by the private sector has exceeded the 1 trillion PKR mark for the first time in history (it is worth exploring whether this credit is being used to finance the day-to-day operations or to increase the productive capacity). Agriculture is posting promising numbers for the second year in a row.

tribune.com.pk

Foreign debt peaks to $13b in Jul-Jan | The Express Tribune

Around 82% of loans aimed at bridging budget gap, keeping reserves at current levels
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

www.dawn.com

4.8pc growth target for FY22 to be achieved

Mid-year review sees let-up in external sector vulnerabilities.
www.dawn.com

If you try to make up your mind about these developments while being detached from the political partisanship, how difficult is it for you to decide what direction the economy is going?
 

