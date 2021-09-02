How did you became a Muslim?

SuvarnaTeja
My Muslim boy friend told me that his family did not convert to Islam rather they belong to a ruler class and they emigrated from Persia.
So share your Muslim Family history? Did your Family emigrate to the subcontinent or were you natives? If your Family had converted what was the reason?
