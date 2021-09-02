What's new

How did you became a Muslim?

  • Never Converted - Emigrated to Subcontinent

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Converted under fear of sword

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Converted for economic reasons - Avoid paying taxes or getting jobs

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • For the love of Islam

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Social Liberation - Avoid being lower caste

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other Reasons - Will Specify

    Votes: 2 40.0%
  • Total voters
    5
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
3,080
-23
1,399
Country
India
Location
India
My Muslim boy friend told me that his family did not convert to Islam rather they belong to a ruler class and they emigrated from Persia.

So share your Muslim Family history? Did your Family emigrate to the subcontinent or were you natives? If your Family had converted what was the reason?
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,985
-2
3,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Smart way of taking shots at Indian Muslims though ngl
Respect I guess
But this is a stereotype spread by hindutavas and for the large part it's simply not true and over 80% of Muslims in SC would never say such a thing of being migrants in Thier own land
 
Last edited:
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
13,019
6
18,563
I converted yesterday... Abdullah had a big sword.


This thread needs to be closed. It's made by a misinformed Hindutva.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,607
15
20,732
Country
India
Location
India
Suriya said:
I don't think they allow gay marriage in Maharashtra yet.
Click to expand...
Though it is not apparent by the member name it seems that @SuvarnaTeja is a girl. But why do you say Maharashtra ?

As for my family history, I don't know and don't really care. I am comfortable with my belief as a Communist Muslim and don't care for tribalism or ancestor worship.
 
Last edited:
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,069
2
4,870
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SuvarnaTeja said:
My Muslim boy friend told me that his family did not convert to Islam rather they belong to a ruler class and they emigrated from Persia.

So share your Muslim Family history? Did your Family emigrate to the subcontinent or were you natives? If your Family had converted what was the reason?
Click to expand...
Other Reason
The original dwellers of this part of the world were likely believers of one God (Allah)
so it comes naturally
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
676
-10
797
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
The tableeghi jamaat convinced me.. hamdullah !
Click to expand...
For 72 Hoor? Lol

You were already Muslim born, and doing drama like others Muslims and Hindus,
Hindus claim they are ex-Muslim and Muslim claim they converted from others religions, even they were born as Muslims.
There should be an other option in 1st post:
You were born in Muslim family or converted to Muslim?
 
