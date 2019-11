again, its all about the monkey business at the top! There are two theories on this BUT your postal service in america is an example! privatise that and then it will collapse! so many nations have or developing a national health service too! In Britain there was thriving car industry all destroyed because of people appointed at the top were absolutely absurd.



Some industries are good when they are a private equity! No doubts about that. even private equities go bust and one of the reasons is poor management among others.

Click to expand...