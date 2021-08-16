What's new

How Did The Taliban Manage To Seize Power So Quickly?

How Did The Taliban Manage To Seize Power So Quickly?


In conversation with Hussain Nadim, this episode discusses what's currently going on in Afghanistan? What's the sentiment of Pakistan? How did the Taliban manage to seize power so quickly? What's the narrative behind "Pakistan supports Taliban?" How did Americans become so detached that they couldn't see how Kabul would fall? What impact does the Taliban have on Pakistan? What is the TTP's new stance? What is the current narrative of Afghan opposition parties? How will the Taliban rule in Afghanistan? Will there be a refugee crisis? How is Pakistan's relationship with the United States changing?

00:00 Tonight's guest: Hussain Nadim
00:29 What's currently going on in Afghanistan? What's the sentiment of Pakistan?
03:19 How did the Taliban manage to seize power so quickly?
09:25 What's the narrative behind "Pakistan supports Taliban?"
19:24 How did Americans become so detached that they couldn't see how Kabul would fall?
27:20 What impact does the Taliban have on Pakistan?
34:06 What is the TTP's new stance?
36:02 What is the current narrative of Afghan opposition parties?
38:39 How will the Taliban rule in Afghanistan?
42:13 Will there be a refugee crisis?
49:39 How is Pakistan's relationship with the United States changing?

Joe Biden back at the White House

1629140613269.png




US President Joe Biden has just arrived back in Washington DC, having cut short his trip to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

He's set to make a speech in a few hours, at 20:45 BST / 15:45 EST, on the situation in Afghanistan.
 
Much of what I could say would be simply too unpalatable for most on this forum, so I will take a pass on these questions, for now.
 
Did he give an answer in his 57 min video??
 
VCheng said:
Much of what I could say would be simply too unpalatable for most on this forum, so I will take a pass on these questions, for now.
Click to expand...
Regardless of how controversial your opinions may be, you should still share them. However, you must watch the complete video before doing that.
Itachi said:
Did he give an answer in his 57 min video??
Click to expand...
I have provided all the timestamps, he answered that very early on.
VCheng said:
Much of what I could say would be simply too unpalatable for most on this forum, so I will take a pass on these questions, for now.
Click to expand...
Come on. There is no harm in listening to an alternative POV. It will be good for debate. I might not agree with your POVs but find your arguments logical. If not open forum then PM me if you can. Or I can initiate the talk if you want.
A
 
Joe did what had to be done to ditch the dead weight and get back on track to the real interests of America; outcompeting China.

BTW, back on how the Talibs did it. Basically the had a " Ludacris" strategy (call move ... out the way) won't post the video but those that get will get it ;) (tryin to keep it clean folks)
 
Last edited:
Afghan army is / was a bunch of coward pedophiles, they can't fight with anyone.......Taliban came and they surrendered to save their @ss.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
Regardless of how controversial your opinions may be, you should still share them. However, you must watch the complete video before doing that.
Click to expand...
araz said:
Come on. There is no harm in listening to an alternative POV. It will be good for debate. I might not agree with your POVs but find your arguments logical. If not open forum then PM me if you can. Or I can initiate the talk if you want.
A
Click to expand...

Right now, the time and environment here is cathartically celebratory, just like it has been enforced at certain stages: PMIK's "win", the CPEC "miracle", the recent economic "performance". Similarly, USA has ben defeated, Pakistan was always right, and the Taliban have won, presumably the good ones only.

I have no reason to upset such a cozy place with reality. :D
 

