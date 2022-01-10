What's new

How did the Philippines receive T-129s in 1 year while Pakistan has been waiting for 4 years?

Tolga Özbek, one of the well-known names of the Turkish aviation press, published a news about this issue on his website. Honestly, I'm not sure if this is the only reason, but because it's one of the hot topics in PDF, I'm sharing the news below with you.

Filipinler’e T129 satışında ’25 milyon dolar’ detayı – Tolga Özbek

tolgaozbek.com tolgaozbek.com

Details of '25 million dollars' in T129 sale to Philippines

One of the most discussed issues in terms of defense circles in Turkey in the past days was the cancelling T129 ATAK attack helicopter purchase agreement, which was first announced by Pakistan's spokesperson and then denied. During this discussion, Turkey delivered the first two T129s to the Philippines.

The LHTEC T800-4A engine, a joint venture of the American company Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce, is used in the T129 ATAK. Permit requires US approval. While the USA caused trouble for this sale for Pakistan and kept it waiting for 4 years, how did the Philippines get permission immediately?

$25 million detail
The details of the incident are actually hidden in the amount of 6 units received by the Philippine Army. The total sales amount of the LHTEC T800-4A engines, which are used two for each helicopter, is below $25 million.

Engine exports were therefore allowed to pass as the sales figure was below the $25 million threshold required by law for congressional oversight, which includes major defense sales with NATO allies.

However, since this amount exceeds 25 million dollars in 30 helicopters in Pakistan, a different path is followed.

Agreement signed in 2020.
The sales agreement for the T129 to the Philippines was signed in July 2020 between the Philippines Ministry of National Defense (DND) and the Defense Industry Presidency for $280 million. In the first place, hands were shaken for 6 T129s. According to the agreement, two T129 deliveries will be made each year until 2023.

The Philippines pilots, maintenance and management team, who came to TAI facilities last June, received training on the T129. The helicopters will serve in the 15th Squadron of the Philippine Air Force.
From OP:

The details of the incident are actually hidden in the amount of 6 units received by the Philippine Army. The total sales amount of the LHTEC T800-4A engines, which are used two for each helicopter, is below $25 million.

Engine exports were therefore allowed to pass as the sales figure was below the $25 million threshold required by law for congressional oversight, which includes major defense sales with NATO allies.
If this was the case, the contract could be restructured to accommodate this requirement, no? The reality is that the US will not allow Pakistan to get hold of these helicopters to please India.
 
cloud4000 said:
to please India.
I don't think the US Senate cares about the satisfaction of any state right now. On the contrary, the important thing here is that India must not deviate from policies that will please the USA.

The T129 issue is basically about two dimensions. The first is the problematic structure of Pakistan's relations with the USA, mostly with regard to Afghanistan. The second and equally important dimension is Turkey's willingness to develop bilateral defense relations and industrial development with countries that it increasingly sees as allies and friends.
 
