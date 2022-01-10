How did the Philippines receive T-129s in 1 year while Pakistan has been waiting for 4 years?

Details of '25 million dollars' in T129 sale to Philippines



One of the most discussed issues in terms of defense circles in Turkey in the past days was the cancelling T129 ATAK attack helicopter purchase agreement, which was first announced by Pakistan's spokesperson and then denied. During this discussion, Turkey delivered the first two T129s to the Philippines.



The LHTEC T800-4A engine, a joint venture of the American company Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce, is used in the T129 ATAK. Permit requires US approval. While the USA caused trouble for this sale for Pakistan and kept it waiting for 4 years, how did the Philippines get permission immediately?



$25 million detail

The details of the incident are actually hidden in the amount of 6 units received by the Philippine Army. The total sales amount of the LHTEC T800-4A engines, which are used two for each helicopter, is below $25 million.



Engine exports were therefore allowed to pass as the sales figure was below the $25 million threshold required by law for congressional oversight, which includes major defense sales with NATO allies.



However, since this amount exceeds 25 million dollars in 30 helicopters in Pakistan, a different path is followed.



Agreement signed in 2020.

The sales agreement for the T129 to the Philippines was signed in July 2020 between the Philippines Ministry of National Defense (DND) and the Defense Industry Presidency for $280 million. In the first place, hands were shaken for 6 T129s. According to the agreement, two T129 deliveries will be made each year until 2023.



The Philippines pilots, maintenance and management team, who came to TAI facilities last June, received training on the T129. The helicopters will serve in the 15th Squadron of the Philippine Air Force.