How Did India Manage to Build an Advanced Fighter Jet Like the Tejas?

How Did India Manage to Build an Advanced Fighter Jet Like the Tejas? (foreignpolicy.com)

High praise in deed

Key points

High praise in deed

Key points

Tejas having key compoents from the West ie Usa engines Israeli sensors HMD is more reliable than rivals who have no access to western engines and sensors on theior similar plane

Western countries lineing to outsource and jointly develope miliary hardware be it USA France and Israel.

Indian democratic and transparent business standards has india top destination for future license building of western equipmemt to reduce cost . In turn india gains more tech base

India has very large base of engineers and scientists thsat can absorb this technology
Tejas having 50% of foreign input is looked upon as a added strength to Tejas NOT as a weakness

The Astra BVR & 100km
Combined with Elta MSA 2032 radar & 150km
RCS of Tejas 0.5 metres very low in deed

Gives Tejas massive advantage over oppponents

AND LOOK OUT for new Elta aesa radar in mark1 & our very UTTAM AESA below

 
so basically what this article is suggesting that just because an aircraft have key components from west specially USA, Israel and France it makes the plane special and better than the rest. Also another thing which i picked is that 50% of the plane is western which kind defies the given definition of the term
indigenous "originating in and characteristic of a particular region or country; native"

Time to ditch your Mig-21, Mig-29, SU's and anything/everything Russian.
 
baqai said:
so basically what this article is suggesting that just because an aircraft have key components from west specially USA, Israel and France it makes the plane special and better than the rest. Also another thing which i picked is that 50% of the plane is western which kind defies the given definition of the term
indigenous "originating in and characteristic of a particular region or country; native"

Time to ditch your Mig-21, Mig-29, SU's and anything/everything Russian.
Yes the MIG21 are going going gone BY inducting 123 tejas
The MIG29 will go 2035 by which IAF will have 120+ mark 2 Tejas
Su30mki will be uograded to super mki x 200 planes ( more likely 140)
older SU30MKI will be replaced AMCA
 
View attachment 721071
Indeginous
The Astra BVR & 100km
Combined with Elta MSA 2032 radar & 150km
RCS of Tejas 0.5 metres very low in deed

Gives Tejas massive advantage over oppponents

AND LOOK OUT for new Elta aesa radar in mark1 & our very UTTAM AESA below

Why is you guys praise everything Indian yet your forces don't want it.

Internet warriors are invincible
 
View attachment 721071
Am sure US, France and Israel can learn from the mighty India how to build modern advance fighter jet like Tejas too. What was the recipe for the success could you share somethings with us too, after all we are your neighbours. :p: :p: :p: :p: :p:
 
View attachment 721071
Modern combat plane with only 1900 hours of flying in 40 years of development 🤣
 
