How Did India build a modern Combat plane ( Usa Artcile )

The Maverick

The Maverick

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2016
1,146
-10
942
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
How Did India Manage to Build an Advanced Fighter Jet Like the Tejas? (foreignpolicy.com)

High praise in deed

Key points

Tejas having key compoents from the West ie Usa engines Israeli sensors HMD is more reliable than rivals who have no access to western engines and sensors on theior similar plane

Western countries lineing to outsource and jointly develope miliary hardware be it USA France and Israel.

Indian democratic and transparent business standards has india top destination for future license building of western equipmemt to reduce cost . In turn india gains more tech base

India has very large base of engineers and scientists thsat can absorb this technology
Tejas having 50% of foreign input is looked upon as a added strength to Tejas NOT as a weakness

1614547239257.png
 
The Astra BVR & 100km
Combined with Elta MSA 2032 radar & 150km
RCS of Tejas 0.5 metres very low in deed

Gives Tejas massive advantage over oppponents

AND LOOK OUT for new Elta aesa radar in mark1 & our very UTTAM AESA below

 
baqai

baqai

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
1,835
1
2,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
so basically what this article is suggesting that just because an aircraft have key components from west specially USA, Israel and France it makes the plane special and better than the rest. Also another thing which i picked is that 50% of the plane is western which kind defies the given definition of the term
indigenous "originating in and characteristic of a particular region or country; native"

Time to ditch your Mig-21, Mig-29, SU's and anything/everything Russian.
 
