How did Ethiopia break the siege and why did the Tigray forces retreat while very close to victory?

Tigrayan forces announce retreat to Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Tigrayan forces announce retreat to Ethiopia’s Tigray region Forces from northern Tigray region announce withdrawal from neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and das…

Tigrayan forces announce retreat, but Ethiopia rejects peace overture

Tigrayan forces announce retreat, but Ethiopia rejects peace overture In Ethiopia, a civil war that’s been raging for more than a year seems to be entering a new phase. Rebel forces from the Tigray region are relinquishing areas seized from federal control. But the government of President Abiy Ahmed says it is skeptical of the rebels’ ultimate goals. As Ali Rogin...

Go on, PDF's defense and geopolitics experts, the question is in the title. Something inexplicable is happening again in Africa.Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and dashing hopes for peace following a rebel retreat.