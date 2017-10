Secret of Chinese Mode of Government



High quality people with proper Education are "SELECTED" to run the lowest office by NATIONAL HR office, They are selected based on their education and potential from there they are placed in public service job to improve lives of Chinese people are ground level

There are no political parties based on province only



There are no Farm wadera mafia culture or Mafia lords owning political parties



You cannot BUY VOTES like pay poor people money and food and buy votes

There is no bullshit like Congress and Republicans where rich only get to rule

Or some external Bankers owning $$ economy and hiding and ruling from shadow



A PERSON CAN ONLY BECOME A POLICY MAKER AFTER 18-25 YEARS OF SERVICE TO COUNTRY , ACTUAL HELPING PEOPLE AT GROUND LEVEL



CHINESE POLICIES ARE LONG TERM 20-25 year focus so even if leaders change the policy and plan is solid. They don't have rules like 5 years one president makes health care and then DOTARD comes and cancels health care plan

You can see easily why Democracy is a failed system by analying the 5% ruling over USA split between 2 fake political parties who claim to be different but they serve the 5% Bankers and Rich



Chinese System the WHOLE SYSTEM is there to serve people of China 100% people



Chinese MEGA DAMS

Chinese Manufacturing Rise

Chinese Diplomacy and world wide engagement

Chinese defence needs

CHINESE rise of MEGA CITIES and modern cities

Chinese TRAIN network , bullet Trains

Chinese Modern Infrastructure