Biggest issue in India and Pakistan aren't Toliets but that's sewerage system and sewege treatment.

Both india and Pakistan have worst kind of system in world in my opinion.In Both countries Water Table is around 20 to 25 feet in plains,which means without sewerage system and sewege treatment that waste water would easily seep into ground and would intermix with Fresh Water,thus making it unfit for consumption.Majority of both nations cities in plains have already under ground water either depleting very fast or has got polluted.

That's bigger problem then Toliets.

