How did Bangladesh and Pakistan fall so far behind?

Until the 1980s Pakistan was so far ahead of India it was not even a contest.Bangladesh wasn’t that far behind India either.But then India elected a reformist congress whilst Pakistan and Bangladesh elected illiterate corrupt buffoons controlled by Wahhabis.Luckily, Bangladeshis had had enough by 2009 and mass protests brought in Hasina’s visionary leadership.Pakistanis had also had enough and elected the charismatic, born winner, Imran Khan.But USA couldn’t stomach Imran Khan’s independence and concocted a coup.USA is trying to do the same in Bangladesh. If they succeed BNP will once again make Bangladesh a hotbed of Wahhabism.Bangladeshis must fight the USA with everything they have to protect themselves from Wahhabism.USA is the biggest funder of Wahhabi terrorism around the world. Osama Bin Laden being their greatest asset.We cannot let USA spread Wahhabi terrorism again!!!