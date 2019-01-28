What's new

How Dhaka looked 150 years ago (still photographs)

Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,308
-38
2,294
Country
India
Location
India
Thread title: How Dhaka looked 150 years ago.

One clear difference is not many people around.

Second, it seems Bangladesh is the technology hub of the world, 150 years ago. As clearly West could only invent a simple car in early 1900's. But Bangladesh had a car, a bus and even a discarded car in 1880's. :cheesy:
 
Last edited:
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
10,011
0
11,312
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Protest_again said:
Thread title: How Dhaka looked 150 years ago. :yahoo:

One clear difference is not many people around.

Second, it seems Bangladesh is the technology hub of the world, 150 years ago. As clearly West could only invent a simple car in early 1900's. But Bangladesh had a car, a bus and even a discarded car in 1880's. :cheesy:
Click to expand...
I hope most Indians are not as idiot as you are. Is it necessary to troll in every thread?
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,308
-38
2,294
Country
India
Location
India
bluesky said:
I hope most Indians are not as idiot as you are. Is it necessary to troll in every thread?
Click to expand...
How am I trolling? You said Bangladesh 150 years ago. Now 150 years ago I didn't know there were cars in existence. So I raised my doubts. Answer that or keep quite. Why ascribe trolling to me? Or is it the case of not liking to be finger pointed at.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,272
-21
8,651
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Protest_again said:
Thread title: How Dhaka looked 150 years ago. :yahoo:

One clear difference is not many people around.

Second, it seems Bangladesh is the technology hub of the world, 150 years ago. As clearly West could only invent a simple car in early 1900's. But Bangladesh had a car, a bus and even a discarded car in 1880's. :cheesy:
Click to expand...
if your kind had internet million years back why is Bangladesh having a car an issue? is it your inside inferior hindu talking?
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,308
-38
2,294
Country
India
Location
India
newb3e said:
if your kind had internet million years back why is Bangladesh having a car an issue? is it your inside inferior hindu talking?
Click to expand...
Inferior Hindu? Lol. So you're saying Bangladesh had cars 150 years ago?

Why attack me, rather than correct the thread title?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
The story of a floating people
Replies
5
Views
457
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top