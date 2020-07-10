How developed is Lahore?

Imran Khan said: lahore itna developed hai ke wahan se city dekhny log hamary islamabad aaty hain Click to expand...

As a Lahori, I concur!Lahore is not developed by any standard. Shahbaz's strategy was to throw money at wasteful projects without any foresight. The Orange line is a big eye sore. Any one traveling on the Main Boulevard in Gulberg curses the Urban Planning Ministry (doubt we have one) every single day. Ditto for Canal Road where you are weaving into and out of traffic when entering / exiting the tunnels (ok this was under Chaudhary brothers).Outer access roads are a mess with big potholes, hell you have 6 inch potholes right in the middle of Ferozpur road near Walton. Haphazard construction with no rules for land use. Anyone can put up a 10 floor plaza on a 5 marla house.Kon kehta hai Lahore developed hai? Lita k littar maro use.