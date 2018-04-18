How Desperate Are Indians For The Limelight & Moral

The Indian coastguard apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat , something Pakistan Coast Guard does on regular basis by capturing Indian fishing boats and fishermen. As of August 2021, of the combined total of 632 fishermen, 558 are Indian fishermen lodged in Pakistani jails and 74 are Pakistani fishermen lodged in various jails in India. But just look how the Indian weekend warriors are posing and posting images of their great achievement to thrill their public.... alas proves the proverb, small things amuse little minds.NEWS | Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Ankit has apprehended a Pakistani Boat 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters in the Arabian sea during night ops yesterday. The crew is being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation.