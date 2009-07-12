HOW DEFENCE.PK memebers care there eyes

What's new

zavis2003

zavis2003

Oct 25, 2008
So many of us spending lots of time in front of the computer every day
it comes to no surprise that research is showing a rise in visual problems.
What can one do? First, its important to find out how you can protect your
eyes through eye health exams and by making a few minor changes in your
computer viewing habits.


*Here are some helpful Eye Care Tips - *


*Positioning is everything*


Correct positioning of your computer, keyboard and typing copy is essential.
Your screen should be positioned about an arms length from your eyes and 20
degrees below eye level. Consider foot and wrist rests for added comfort.


*Lighting can make all the difference*


Room lighting should be diffuse, not direct, to reduce glare and reflections
from your screen. Look into an internal or external glare screen and be sure
to set your colour, contrast and brightness levels to suit you.


*A little extra help for your glasses*


Anti-reflective coatings on the lenses of your glasses can be applied by
your optometrist to reduce discomfort and to ease reduced vision from bright
and/or flickering light sources such as VDTs and fluorescent lights. And
dont forget, your doctor of optometry can talk to you about eyeglasses designed specifically for people who use computers a lot.


*Take time out, our 20-20-20 rule*


*Step I :-*
After every 20 minutes of looking into the computer screen, turn your
head and try to look at any object placed at least 20 feet away. This
changes the focal length of your eyes, a must-do for the tired eyes.


*Step II :-*
Try and blink your eyes for 20 times in succession, to moisten them.


*Step III :-*
Time permitting of course, one should walk 20 paces after every 20 minutes
of sitting in one particular posture. Helps blood circulation for the entire
body.

*Its all in the blinking*


Did you know that on average we blink 12 times per minute? But wait, did you
know that when were on the computer we only blink 5 times per minute? That
can add up to dry eyes. Relieve the discomfort by using artificial
teardrops or gels and remember to blink!


*Palming*


Sit straight at your workstation and rub your palms against each other till
you feel them warm. The warmth of your palms helps soothe and relax tired
eyes. Then, lightly cup your eyes with your palms and relax for 60 seconds.
Count the seconds in your mind. Repeat this exercise two to three times
whenever your eyes feel tired, or as often as you want. While palming, you
can either rest your elbows on your desk or keep away from the desk and cup
your eyes. Both ways are fine.
*Splash water on your face*


During breaks, splash water on your face while closing your eyes. This has
an overall relaxing effect and helps you feel refreshed.


*Use tea bags*


Keep two used tea bags in the refrigerator before you leave for work. Once
you are home, place the tea bags on your eyes for a few minutes as you
relax. This not only soothes tired eyes, but also reduces puffiness.


*Eat healthy*


Incorporate Vitamins A, C, and E on a daily basis; eat citrus fruits, green
leafy veggies, tomatoes, spinach, poultry and dairy products. Pack a box of
chopped carrots, cucumber and fresh fruits and munch in-between meals at the
office.
 
Zaki

Zaki

Oct 20, 2008
oh my god, is this a joke ? hahaha

nice joke though

Now after every 20 minutes, i should blink my eyes, then focus at 20 feet away, applying tea bags and so on. Oh come on yaar, itni dair main to main use kar ke PC ko shut down bhi kar deta
 
zavis2003

zavis2003

Oct 25, 2008
Deat mR.X Its About NORMAL members of forum who are working at normail pace.

You are great person you can make a round trip of world in20 mins


eNJOY THE SPEED OF LIGHT
 
Zaki

Zaki

Oct 20, 2008
zavis2003 said:
Deat mR.X Its About NORMAL members of forum who are working at normail pace.

You are great person you can make a round trip of world in20 mins


eNJOY THE SPEED OF LIGHT
oh nai nai, u misunderstand :P

I also use Internet for 12-15 hours a day but all i was trying to say is "Who is going to follow this after every 20 minutes?". Its not just one tip but a full course and it may take some minutes to follow it and then after 20 minutes follow it again???

People use internet and don't care about eyes until there you start wearing glasses.

Didn't intend to dis-respect anybody, only wondering will there be anyone following this?
 
zavis2003

zavis2003

Oct 25, 2008
yup eyes are really precious things

If you have eyes you are defence.pk memebers

So to keep yourselves to ba active member all of u includin me need to care about eyes

So 20 days are nothing for athing which make our life colorfull

As it PIXELS are more than any advanced camera
 
Skies

Skies

Oct 18, 2009
My brightness is set to the last point to protect my eyes. And I think LCD/LED are not as bad as old tubes for eyes.







Also you can use sunglass to take protection. haha
 
G

GOD OF WAR

Dec 27, 2006
Thanks for this invaluable post brother. I have 6x6 eyesight and often think on the same lines. I wear sun glasses while sitting on the computer. :smokin: that helps alot. I would like to preserve my eye sight for the time when I will need to see the enemy through the my rifle sights at 500 meters. :D
 
RoYaL~GuJJaR

RoYaL~GuJJaR

Nov 16, 2010
Good thread with Good intentions..:tup::tup:

Btw...i dont think most of member remain online on this forum 24/7 or continually...at-least not me!

btw... I take this advice for my job where i sit 9 hour in front of desktop :D:D

Thanks :tup:
 
