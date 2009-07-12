HOW DEFENCE.PK memebers care there eyes

So many of us spending lots of time in front of the computer every day
it comes to no surprise that research is showing a rise in visual problems.
What can one do? First, its important to find out how you can protect your
eyes through eye health exams and by making a few minor changes in your
computer viewing habits.
*Here are some helpful Eye Care Tips - *
*Positioning is everything*
Correct positioning of your computer, keyboard and typing copy is essential.
Your screen should be positioned about an arms length from your eyes and 20
degrees below eye level. Consider foot and wrist rests for added comfort.
*Lighting can make all the difference*
Room lighting should be diffuse, not direct, to reduce glare and reflections
from your screen. Look into an internal or external glare screen and be sure
to set your colour, contrast and brightness levels to suit you.
*A little extra help for your glasses*
Anti-reflective coatings on the lenses of your glasses can be applied by
your optometrist to reduce discomfort and to ease reduced vision from bright
and/or flickering light sources such as VDTs and fluorescent lights. And
dont forget, your doctor of optometry can talk to you about eyeglasses designed specifically for people who use computers a lot.
*Take time out, our 20-20-20 rule*
*Step I :-*
After every 20 minutes of looking into the computer screen, turn your
head and try to look at any object placed at least 20 feet away. This
changes the focal length of your eyes, a must-do for the tired eyes.
*Step II :-*
Try and blink your eyes for 20 times in succession, to moisten them.
*Step III :-*
Time permitting of course, one should walk 20 paces after every 20 minutes
of sitting in one particular posture. Helps blood circulation for the entire
body.
*Its all in the blinking*
Did you know that on average we blink 12 times per minute? But wait, did you
know that when were on the computer we only blink 5 times per minute? That
can add up to dry eyes. Relieve the discomfort by using artificial
teardrops or gels and remember to blink!
*Palming*
Sit straight at your workstation and rub your palms against each other till
you feel them warm. The warmth of your palms helps soothe and relax tired
eyes. Then, lightly cup your eyes with your palms and relax for 60 seconds.
Count the seconds in your mind. Repeat this exercise two to three times
whenever your eyes feel tired, or as often as you want. While palming, you
can either rest your elbows on your desk or keep away from the desk and cup
your eyes. Both ways are fine.
*Splash water on your face*
During breaks, splash water on your face while closing your eyes. This has
an overall relaxing effect and helps you feel refreshed.
*Use tea bags*
Keep two used tea bags in the refrigerator before you leave for work. Once
you are home, place the tea bags on your eyes for a few minutes as you
relax. This not only soothes tired eyes, but also reduces puffiness.
*Eat healthy*
Incorporate Vitamins A, C, and E on a daily basis; eat citrus fruits, green
leafy veggies, tomatoes, spinach, poultry and dairy products. Pack a box of
chopped carrots, cucumber and fresh fruits and munch in-between meals at the
office.
