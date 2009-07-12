HOW DEFENCE.PK memebers care there eyes

So many of us spending lots of time in front of the computer every day

it comes to no surprise that research is showing a rise in visual problems.

What can one do? First, its important to find out how you can protect your

eyes through eye health exams and by making a few minor changes in your

computer viewing habits.





*Here are some helpful Eye Care Tips - *





*Positioning is everything*





Correct positioning of your computer, keyboard and typing copy is essential.

Your screen should be positioned about an arms length from your eyes and 20

degrees below eye level. Consider foot and wrist rests for added comfort.





*Lighting can make all the difference*





Room lighting should be diffuse, not direct, to reduce glare and reflections

from your screen. Look into an internal or external glare screen and be sure

to set your colour, contrast and brightness levels to suit you.





*A little extra help for your glasses*





Anti-reflective coatings on the lenses of your glasses can be applied by

your optometrist to reduce discomfort and to ease reduced vision from bright

and/or flickering light sources such as VDTs and fluorescent lights. And

dont forget, your doctor of optometry can talk to you about eyeglasses designed specifically for people who use computers a lot.





*Take time out, our 20-20-20 rule*





*Step I :-*

After every 20 minutes of looking into the computer screen, turn your

head and try to look at any object placed at least 20 feet away. This

changes the focal length of your eyes, a must-do for the tired eyes.





*Step II :-*

Try and blink your eyes for 20 times in succession, to moisten them.





*Step III :-*

Time permitting of course, one should walk 20 paces after every 20 minutes

of sitting in one particular posture. Helps blood circulation for the entire

body.



*Its all in the blinking*





Did you know that on average we blink 12 times per minute? But wait, did you

know that when were on the computer we only blink 5 times per minute? That

can add up to dry eyes. Relieve the discomfort by using artificial

teardrops or gels and remember to blink!





*Palming*





Sit straight at your workstation and rub your palms against each other till

you feel them warm. The warmth of your palms helps soothe and relax tired

eyes. Then, lightly cup your eyes with your palms and relax for 60 seconds.

Count the seconds in your mind. Repeat this exercise two to three times

whenever your eyes feel tired, or as often as you want. While palming, you

can either rest your elbows on your desk or keep away from the desk and cup

your eyes. Both ways are fine.

*Splash water on your face*





During breaks, splash water on your face while closing your eyes. This has

an overall relaxing effect and helps you feel refreshed.





*Use tea bags*





Keep two used tea bags in the refrigerator before you leave for work. Once

you are home, place the tea bags on your eyes for a few minutes as you

relax. This not only soothes tired eyes, but also reduces puffiness.





*Eat healthy*





Incorporate Vitamins A, C, and E on a daily basis; eat citrus fruits, green

leafy veggies, tomatoes, spinach, poultry and dairy products. Pack a box of

chopped carrots, cucumber and fresh fruits and munch in-between meals at the

office.