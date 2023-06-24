What's new

How DeepMind Broke a 50-Year Math Record [in Matrix multiplication]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
33,052
30
21,428
Country
United States
Location
United States
yet another Math problem tackled by DeepMind






previous successes last year

How DeepMind’s AI Helped Crack Two Mathematical Puzzles That Stumped Humans for Decades

https://singularityhub.com/2021/12/07/how-deepminds-ai-helped-crack-two-mathematical-puzzles-that-stumped-humans-for-decades/ With his telescope, Galileo gathered a vast trove of observations on celestial objects. With his mind, he found patterns in that universe of data, creating theories on...
defence.pk
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
🏆DeepMind AI creates algorithms that sort data [3x] faster than those built by people
Replies
0
Views
189
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Google’s DeepMind Has a Long-term Goal of Artificial General Intelligence
Replies
0
Views
502
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
How DeepMind’s AI Helped Crack Two Mathematical Puzzles That Stumped Humans for Decades
Replies
0
Views
805
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Deepmind's AlphaFold AI discovers potential new cancer treatment in just 30 days
Replies
0
Views
312
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Breaking: Google’s DeepMind solves the ‘protein folding problem,’ one of biology’s biggest challenges
Replies
11
Views
996
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom