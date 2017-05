On May 10th 2017, the nation witnessed a historic compromise between the civil and military establishment over the “Dawn Leaks” issue. In quick succession, both ISPR and the Ministry of Interior released notifications which resolved the matter.On its website, ISPR’s press release stated that the April 29th tweet by Director General ISPR Asif Ghafoor, which rejected the measures outlined by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat on the Dawn leaks issue, was hereby withdrawn. The ISPR release also proclaimed the Army’s commitment to safeguarding democracy and termed the Dawn leaks matter as resolved.The fabricated story published by Dawn was, in essence, a breach of Pakistan’s national security. From the outset, this was the adopted stance of both Army and the PML-N government.Immediately after the ISPR’s statement, the Ministry of Interior released a ‘fresh’ notification which seemed to be drafted rather hastily because it contained several misspellings. The only addition in the notification was the endorsement of actions taken against ex-information minister Pervaiz Rasheed. The notification did not specify the charges on the basis of which he was sacked.Read more: ISPR’s new clarification: Saving democracy or compromising national security? The fabricated story published by Dawn was, in essence, a breach of Pakistan’s national security. From the outset, this was the adopted stance of both Army and the PML-N government. The inquiry commission assembled to investigate this ‘breach’ was directed to unmask the perpetrators behind this fabrication. The committee compiled and submitted its report on 25th April following which the Prime Minister’s secretariat released a notification which outlined the measures taken by the government on this issue. This led to the publication of the aforementioned tweet by the DG ISPR which ‘rejected’ the notification. Subsequently, the discussions on media platforms and public forums reflected a renewed hope in the military’s capability when it came to national security issues. However, this strain of speculation has now been proven unsubstantiated.The change in temperature of the military’s resolve on issues of national importance has serious immediate consequences. Specifically, the nature of its role in the joint investigation team responsible for conducting the inquiry into the purported financial wrong-doings of the Prime Minister.After all the events and yesterday’s anticlimactic resolution of the Dawn leaks saga, the real perpetrators of this national security breach have neither been identified nor has any punitive action been taken against them. In the backdrop of escalating hostilities on the Indian and Afghan borders, it seems the army has withdrawn from and discarded its previous stance which identified Dawn leaks as a propagation of the enemy narrative. Following this bathos in the Army’s effort to secure national interests, the prevalent perception of the military’s moral strength and capacity to secure the nation’s interests has been dealt a heavy blow.Read more: Government sticking to its guns: Dawn leaks matter resolved This unfortunate outcome can be interpreted, in effect, as a victory for interests hostile to Pakistan.