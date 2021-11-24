What's new

“How dare you invite an Islamophobe to my peaceful country”: UAE princess lashes out at organiser for inviting Sudhir Chaudhary to her country

“How dare you invite an Islamophobe to my peaceful country”: UAE princess lashes out at organiser for inviting Sudhir Chaudhary to her country, calls Zee News anchor ‘terrorist’

UAE princess Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim has lashed out at an organiser for inviting Zee News anchor Sudhir Chaudhary to her country despite the latter’s role in promoting Islamophobia through his TV broadcasts. Addressing Chaudhary as a ‘terrorist,’ the UAE princess reminded the organiser how the controversial TV anchor had been routinely defaming Islam and its followers.

sudhir-hend.png


She wrote, “How dare you invite an Islamophobe to my peaceful country?”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461811475157237765

In her subsequent social media post, she tweeted, “In 2019 & 2020, Sudhir Chaudhry ran shows on Zee News where he spewed venom against Muslims for leading anti-citizenship protests. He ran fake stories, targeting Muslim students and women for leading the citizenship protest in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi & other parts of the country.”


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461782660175519750

She asked the organiser, the Indian Charter Accountants Association’s Abu Dhabi chapter, why they were ‘bringing an Islamophobe and hater to my peaceful country?’

She wrote, “Sudhir Chaudhary is a Hindu rightwing anchor known for his deeply Islamophobic shows that target India’s 200 million Muslims. Many of his prime time shows have directly contributed to real world violence against Muslims across the country.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461782660175519750

She tagged Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to ask, “Why are you bringing an intolerant terrorist to the UAE?!”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461782660175519750

Chaudhary has been at the forefront of Indian TV anchors, often referred to as lapdogs or TV criminals, in fuelling hatred against Muslims in India. He had led a campaign to defame Indian Muslims by blaming them for spreading coronavirus in 2020. Several Indian high courts later concluded that blaming the members of the Tablighi Jamaat for the spread of the virus was part of propaganda.

Chaudhary recently visited Dubai for the coverage of Expo 2020 prompting many to ask the UAE rulers to ban his entry. But, the UAE rulers turned a blind eye to the call for his ban in the Arab kingdom.
 
Good These Bakhats terrorist, War mongers, Muslim hater must be brought to light In Arab countries, They think that they can come and without any repercussions, I am personally glad that HRH is now taking an active part.

More should be done to highlight these Lap dogs of Hindutva ideology
 
The row over the issue of inviting Islamophobe Sudhir Chaudhary deepened on Wednesday when UAE Princess Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim publicly shamed CA Neeraj Ritolia, the man responsible for inviting the Zee New anchor to the Islamic kingdom.

Princess Hend took to Twitter to share a photo of CA Ritolia as she wrote angrily, “I just spoke to the President of the Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants and he told me that #Islamophobe Sudhir Chaudhry is still attending. He refuses to disinvite him. Good to know how much he RESPECTS the country of Tolerance.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463381974069006347

Princess Hend’s ‘country of tolerance’ reference was for the UAE, which marked 2019 as the year of tolerance to celebrate ‘coexistence, tolerance and dialogue.’

“The UAE is officially celebrating the values and meanings of tolerance in 2019, to establish its status as a global capital for tolerance and a nurturing environment for the diverse cultural backgrounds living and working peacefully side by side in the country,” the UAE government had said while launching the initiative.

Princess Hend had expressed her disgust last week asking the organisers, the Abu Dhabi chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, to explain why they decided to invite Chaudhary as a speaker to her country. Addressing the Zee News anchor as a terrorist, Hend had reminded how the controversial TV anchor had been routinely defaming Islam and its followers.

No sooner did Princess Hend share Ritolia’s photo, Twitterati began to demand his deportation from the UAE for indulging in Islamophobia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463404983097851904

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463376467442679809

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463422483240042505

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463381974069006347

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1462621131257516035

Chaudhary has been at the forefront of Indian TV anchors, often referred to as lapdogs or TV criminals, in fuelling hatred against Muslims in India.

He had led a campaign to defame Indian Muslims by blaming them for spreading coronavirus in 2020. Several Indian high courts later concluded that blaming the members of the Tablighi Jamaat for the spread of the virus was part of propaganda.
 
In a new twist to its case against ZEE News, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) today showed tapes purportedly recorded on a CD in a sting operation alleging that the channel tried to blackmail the company and extort Rs 100 crore for not airing stories against it on coal block allocation. Amidst dramatic scenes when a family of an RTI activist from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh shouted slogans against him, JSPL Chairman and Congress MP Naveen Jindal said the Zee executives demanded Rs 20 crore for four years. They later raised the demand to Rs 100 crore for not broadcasting stories against the company in relation to the allocation of coal blocks, he claimed. JSPL is one of the companies named in the CAG report as one of the beneficiaries of the coal block allocation without auction. The channel hit back at Jindal by carrying the views of Zee News head Sudhir Chaudhary and Zee Business head Samir Ahluwalia who claimed that JSPL was afraid of the "expose" done by it of its involvement in the coal block scam. The two ZEE executives were named by Jindal as demanding money and meeting Jindal Steel officials.
 
Lady, your brothers are happily doing pooja at Temples and letting Indians(to their credit) pretty much run the country from bureaucracy and private sector down to mopping floors. What exactly were you expecting?
 
Muslims globally are a very diverse groups of culturally very different people.. Sudhir is just a political hack and spoke exclusively on Indian issues.. no reason for all the muslims of the world to make anything of it.
 
What gets me is that the Hindu fascist who invited this fascist terrorist had the nerve to disobey the princess of the nation where he makes a comfortable living and enjoys the kind of lifestyle he can't enjoy in the **** hole where he crawled out of. It's the fault of the emirati regime for being too lax on such elements and raising the indutva snakes on their soil. They seem to be a protected group there, and seem to enjoy Impunity in UAE thanks to the corrupt rulers.
 
