Obviously; they are good as long as they are with us and bad if they don't prevent TTP attacks against Pakistan. What's so hard to understand?



Besides, can you even begin to imagine the pain it would be causing our establishment? I mean the attacks orchestrated in Afghanistan by TTP who are free to do as they please by those for whom we took so much damage, so much flak, so much humiliation and for whom we are still begging the world to provide assistance!!!