How dare the United States address China on the human rights in Xinjiang

Nice rationalizing...except one big problem..the Belt&Road initiative was only announced in 2013 meanwhile the Uighur riots and encampments happened 4 years before in 2009.I like how the CIA knew Xi would announce the Belt&Road initiative in 2013 so they planned the Uighur riots 4 years before in 2009 to head him off. Xi used to talk in his sleep and the CIA had his bedroom bugged.