How corrupt mafia works

This is how corrupt political mafia works:1) Plant your people in the media and control it -2) Buy and plant your men in Bar councils -3) Plant your men in lower and higher court judges -4) Appoint your people in accountability departments -5) Appoint your people in election commission -6) Appoint your people in key bureaucracy -7) Appoint your people in key Embassies -8) Plant your people in religious authorities -They have the chocked the Pakistani nation and have it by its balls. But remember all dictators also thought they would succeed always, at some point of time miracles happen and these mafias kiss the dust.I have complete faith in Almighty that in my lifetime I will see this Sharif/Zardari/Mullah mafia suffer like rabid dogs!