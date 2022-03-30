What's new

How corrupt mafia works

coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
5,123
4
8,123
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is how corrupt political mafia works:

1) Plant your people in the media and control it - ✅
2) Buy and plant your men in Bar councils - ✅
3) Plant your men in lower and higher court judges - ✅
4) Appoint your people in accountability departments - ✅
5) Appoint your people in election commission - ✅
6) Appoint your people in key bureaucracy - ✅
7) Appoint your people in key Embassies - ✅
8) Plant your people in religious authorities - ✅

They have chocked the Pakistani nation and have it by its balls. But remember all dictators also thought they would succeed always, at some point of time miracles happen and these mafias kiss the dust.

I have complete faith in Almighty that in my lifetime I will see this Sharif/Zardari/Mullah mafia suffer like rabid dogs!
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,765
5
5,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
coffee_cup said:
This is how corrupt political mafia works:

1) Plant your people in the media and control it - ✅
2) Buy and plant your men in Bar councils - ✅
3) Plant your men in lower and higher court judges - ✅
4) Appoint your people in accountability departments - ✅
5) Appoint your people in election commission - ✅
6) Appoint your people in key bureaucracy - ✅
7) Appoint your people in key Embassies - ✅
8) Plant your people in religious authorities - ✅

They have the chocked the Pakistani nation and have it by its balls. But remember all dictators also thought they would succeed always, at some point of time miracles happen and these mafias kiss the dust.

I have complete faith in Almighty that in my lifetime I will see this Sharif/Zardari/Mullah mafia suffer like rabid dogs!
Click to expand...

They should after their collaboration with foreign entities is now exposed to overthrow the government of Pakistan.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,830
2
4,700
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
coffee_cup said:
I have complete faith in Almighty that in my lifetime I will see this Sharif/Zardari/Mullah mafia suffer like rabid dogs!
Click to expand...
When will our people learn, god doesn't care about us. If he did, why would he have made so many good people die like dogs already? Usually, it is the bad that live a long and full life.
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
5,123
4
8,123
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mugen said:
When will our people learn, god doesn't care about us. If he did, why would he have made so many good people die like dogs already? Usually, it is the bad that live a long and full life.
Click to expand...

Absolutely.

But what we as individuals can do, we are.
It is time to clean up the judiciary and bar councils. This is THE MOST important point. Once there is rule of law, all these thieves will start vanishing as well.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,830
2
4,700
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
coffee_cup said:
Absolutely.

But what we as individuals can do, we are.
It is time to clean up the judiciary and bar councils. This is THE MOST important point. Once there is rule of law, all these thieves will start vanishing as well.
Click to expand...
I agree, it's in the hands of people of Pakistan, they need to take responsibility. The is a make or break moment for this nation. Eat grass and be free or be slaves and live life as you are now.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
PM Imran Khan likens Indian movie scene to ploy by 'corrupt mafias' against PTI
Replies
6
Views
645
lightoftruth
lightoftruth
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Team Corruption, PDM are out of ideas, Prime Minister's Victorious Speech CLEAR VICTORY
Replies
8
Views
554
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
ASKardar
‘Corrupt mafia’ teaming up to save looted wealth: PM on opposition-led APC
Replies
3
Views
609
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
Viet
How an Expert in Vietnamese Coffee Spends Her Sundays
Replies
0
Views
164
Viet
Viet
muhammadhafeezmalik
Former SAPM Tabish talks of ‘sniper attacks’ from within govt
Replies
1
Views
251
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom