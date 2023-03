Could one of the world's most destructive materials become part of the solution to the climate crisis?After water, concrete is the second most consumed material on the planet, with a colossal 30 billion tonnes used each year.It has a serious emissions problem though, accounting for more than 8% of all greenhouse gases in 2021.However, innovative new technology could offer a way to revolutionise the construction industry, creating new forms of concrete that actively capture and store CO2.