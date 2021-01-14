How communists destroy Islam in this city.

Gotta lova U.S. state propaganda mouthpieces and their offshore branches low IQ propaganda.



They really want to "show" how "distinctively Muslim" the area is to literally "separate" it from the rest of Chína. Like they always explain their mindnumbing stupid propaganda even in the UN like to little children because they will just cut that segment out and feed it to their indoctrinated population and tell them that is "the UN" while not actually caring about any of the well educated international diplomats all rolling their eyebrows about the blatant bullshit U.S. diplomats talk in the UN panels.

But they cant show Uighurs because the typical drooling American and American brainwashed tard that is reading and eating up this garbage, cant tell the difference between an Uighur, Han, Japanese or Korean as their recent outbursts attacking all kind of non-Chinese in America keeps showing.



So they have to show China Mosques as symbols of "Muslims".

But thats contradicting their hoaxes about these Mosques being destroyed like in all those U.S. "liberated" Muslim countries.



So they have to annotate that every single Mosque, all thousands over thousand of them, are always "the last one".

But thats easily contradicted by the 3 other Mosques down the street anybody can freely walk too unlike in Syria which the U.S. invaded and helped to destroy where nobody can walk down the street anymore because the building left and right of the street have been "liberated" and everything is just rubble and people dont have internet and smartphones everywhere like in China.



So they have to make every single Mosque all thousands over thousand of them "the last still active one". So no matter how many Mosques there are in China those dont count. And of course nobody is allowed to ask the question, why even then, is that one still there, appearing all over media, tourist photos and videos and streams every day and why would everywhere always be some "last" mosque in a central place left in seemingly every Chinese city after decades of U.S. state propaganda lies about China allegedly destroying and suppressing all of them.