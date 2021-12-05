What's new

How common are blasphemy lynchings in Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,279
-33
1,051
Country
India
Location
India
I was just wondering why lynchings related to blasphemy dont occur in BD and Afg when both those countries are as illiterate or as underdeveloped as pak if not worse.
Both those countries follow the same hanafi version of islam like pakistan too.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
5,464
-6
8,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Blasphemy lynchings don't happen in other Muslim countries as well. Pakistan is the only country where they happen.
Say thanks to Saudi Arabian oil money which funded Wahhabism in pakistani and erode all the secular values ,tolerance we once had .
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,962
8
5,953
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
oh please a indian member talking about lynching

like he doest know about the Mob lynching in India

talk about taking advantage of a situation and pleading innocent

mods issue a ban for his thread

Mob Lynching: The Epidemic Of New India
www.northeasttoday.in

Mob Lynching: The Epidemic Of New India

Shilpa Roy, Guwahati “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and ... Read more
www.northeasttoday.in www.northeasttoday.in
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,063
-21
24,310
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Vikki said:
I was just wondering why lynchings related to blasphemy dont occur in BD and Afg when both those countries are as illiterate or as underdeveloped as pak if not worse.
Both those countries follow the same hanafi version of islam like pakistan too.
Hindus got hammered in Bangladesh only a few weeks ago

And afghanis have pretty much wiped Hindus out
 
Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
4,175
33
10,568
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It happened in Afghanistan, Murder of Farkhunda Malikzada is one example of it

and if we compare with BD , then Pakistani Molvi's are more organized and powerful here and people follow them blindly (they create the narrative of lynching and taking law into their hands)


And Last year 10 Pakistani's were brutally murdered in SHINNING INDIA, no justice have been served to them so far, none of the people have been convicted so far

as compared to India if we look at Pakistan than more than 100 have been arrested in the country (some will get death sentences by next year, we are sure of it)
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,034
-7
4,554
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
All these 3 mentioned countries are not Lynch countries and if it happens it is very very rare incidents where as in India 100 lynchings can happen in just one day because it has deep rooted lynch culture.

The Indian IQ
1638719349052.png
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,989
-2
3,148
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We follow mostly Barelvi sect (shrine/sufi oriented) - who ever converted almost always converted to this sect
I don't know about Bangladesh but in Afghan and on the other side of Indus, they don't follow this sect

This sect due to years of I'd say neglect- nicely/discrimination, shunning by MS despite being majority in favor of some hard core people made them react - They chose this moment to show they are loco too and aren't soft

This is purely just my opinion though or what I feel
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,279
-33
1,051
Country
India
Location
India
Sulman Badshah said:
It happened in Afghanistan, Murder of Farkhunda Malikzada is one example of it

and if we compare with BD , then Pakistani Molvi's are more organized and powerful here and people follow them blindly (they create the narrative of lynching and taking law into their hands)
Ooh..i didnt know about the afghan incident .thnx for the information..anyway not much comes out of afghanistan owing to absence of much electronic media...
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
677
-10
799
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
I was just wondering why lynchings related to blasphemy dont occur in BD and Afg when both those countries are as illiterate or as underdeveloped as pak if not worse.
Both those countries follow the same hanafi version of islam like pakistan too.
No, It happens in Bangladesh,

www.bbc.com

Bangladesh's Hindus living in fear following mob attacks

Homes and temples of Hindu Bangladeshis have been torched across the country, and at least seven killed.
www.bbc.com
www.aljazeera.com

Two Hindu men killed, temples vandalised in Bangladesh violence

Religious violence erupts after photo circulated on social media shows the Quran placed on the knee of a Hindu deity.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

In Afghanistan, they do not need to lynch, they have sharp knives to slaughter.

I have heard news, 1 Afghani killed European who left Islam in Europe.

www.dw.com

Germany: Afghan man sentenced to life for murder of converted Muslim | DW | 09.02.2018

An Afghan man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman because she had converted to Christianity. The court recognized a 'very high degree of culpability' in handing down its decision.
www.dw.com www.dw.com

You should have asked, Blasphemy happens in Bangladesh, Afghanistan or not?
Yes, it happens but reasons may be different, Blasphemy may be insult of Quran, Prophet, Prophet Companions and several other reasons.

And Hindus can kill for eating beef, Sikh can also kills you for Blasphemy, and some news are also circulated few weeks ago, so blasphemy is different on different areas, based on different religions, sect and etc. But in Pakistan situation is even worst, too much violence and extremism after Zia ul Haq.

* Sorry for my weak English and if my posts hurt you..
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,279
-33
1,051
Country
India
Location
India
Brass Knuckles said:
https://www.ucanews.com/news/mob-lynches-bangladeshi-muslim-for-alleged-blasphemy/90099
Oh my bad...it seems Bangladesh is no better either...maybe becoz indian media doesnt cover BD news that much I am not aware of these things in BD..another thing maybe my lack of knowledge of bengali.
As urdu is understood very well in india we get to know everything that happens in pak.
Sainthood 101 said:
We follow mostly Barelvi sect (shrine/sufi oriented) - who ever converted almost always converted to this sect
I don't know about Bangladesh but in Afghan and on the other side of Indus, they don't follow this sect

This sect due to years of I'd say neglect- nicely/discrimination, shunning by MS despite being majority in favor of some hard core people made them react - They chose this moment to show they are loco too and aren't soft

This is purely just my opinion though or what I feel
What is MS?
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2021
729
0
312
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
It is a cultural thing. Similarly, lynchings happen in India for cow and other religious reasons. How many are punished? Consenting adults get lynched or prosecuted for 'love jihad' marriage. Incapability of accepting or dealing with differences in modern times.
 
