How common are blasphemy lynchings in Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

I was just wondering why lynchings related to blasphemy dont occur in BD and Afg when both those countries are as illiterate or as underdeveloped as pak if not worse.
Both those countries follow the same hanafi version of islam like pakistan too.
No, It happens in Bangladesh,
Homes and temples of Hindu Bangladeshis have been torched across the country, and at least seven killed.
www.bbc.com
Religious violence erupts after photo circulated on social media shows the Quran placed on the knee of a Hindu deity.
www.aljazeera.com
In Afghanistan, they do not need to lynch, they have sharp knives to slaughter.
I have heard news, 1 Afghani killed European who left Islam in Europe.
An Afghan man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman because she had converted to Christianity. The court recognized a 'very high degree of culpability' in handing down its decision.
www.dw.com
You should have asked, Blasphemy happens in Bangladesh, Afghanistan or not?
Yes, it happens but reasons may be different, Blasphemy may be insult of Quran, Prophet, Prophet Companions and several other reasons.
And Hindus can kill for eating beef, Sikh can also kills you for Blasphemy, and some news are also circulated few weeks ago, so blasphemy is different on different areas, based on different religions, sect and etc. But in Pakistan situation is even worst, too much violence and extremism after Zia ul Haq.
* Sorry for my weak English and if my posts hurt you..