Not much of a point to fear WW3. I mean it's not just you who will die. Millions of people are going to die with you, which give it nothing. If you die, you die, they didn't pick you specifically and you have no control over it. What's that to fear??



Started to fear after you SURVIVED ww3. I would be scared too if I am left to survive after WW3 destroyed all country and government infrastructure. It's not the same as they portray on TV I can tell you that.