PAKISTAN has an excellent missile and nuclear program. CIA May have inroads into SPD, PAEC and PMO and other strategic organisations for HUMINT but mainly at lower levels. Thanks to information compartimentization most mobile site locations for Pakistan nuclear missile launch sites remain classified.



BUT there is one clear and present danger that may have been ignored by SPD and that could reveal all combinations of the sensitive locations chess board of hot missile locations.



Few years back, all SPD missile site managers and techs used to travel by road to nearly 150 Strategic missile locations country wide to do quality checks and to keep these sites operationally ready. Such road trips were always hard to track through regular intel channels used by foreign agencies. Hence there was a huge question mark on the locations of these sites and how frequently they are shuffled.



Than came the BELL 412 HELICOPTERS supplied to SPD by the Americans. Most of you may have seen these helicopters (brown with golden lining) at various places. The deal was done directly with SPD by the Bell Company and even the local long time Bell agent was kept out of the procurement loop. A total of 30 helicopters were supplied at very low prices.



These helicopters are regularly used by SPD and others now to shuffle the same site management teams to and fro. Surely it saves a lot of time that was previously used to be spent on road trips made for the same purpose.



What the planners may or may not know that CIA has a tracking system installed in each helicopter that draws a line at some screen in Langley every time the helicopter takes off from its base to the nuke site. Over a period of time a complete comprehensive picture emerges of the strategic placement and timing of shuffling of sites based on the tracking algorithms used to draw a picture. Since mathematically speaking there are limited number of combinations SPD can have to shuffle the sites, these helicopter that have been in use since the 2000 may have revealed the full deployment map of Pakistan deterrence to US intelligence.



Once I did point the same out many years ago while the helicopter procurement process was going on at SPD of this threat, but seemingly it fell on deaf ears.



I am not aware of what the situation is at SPD regarding this gaffe but every time I see the brown Bell 412 flying I am reminded of this threat.



Wanted to share this here after a long time so that ears and eyes that be are awakened and the matter looked into albeit much late.

