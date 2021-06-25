What's new

How Chinese PLA soldiers live over 5400m altitude in life forbidden border outpost with India

How Chinese PLA soldiers live over 5400m altitude in life forbidden border outpost with India

How Chinese PLA soldiers live over 5400m altitude in life forbidden border outpost with India in Chinese Tibet Nothing grows and no any traces of life can be found in this barren mountain peak, it's an off limit zone for life. How Chinese border guards live there. Actually the PLA outpost barracks are well equipped with heating, shower and flush toilet facilities, oxygen supply, fast internet, gym, and the kitchen provides balanced nutrition square meals for the soldiers.

 
Newly commissioned PLA armed amphibious ambulence vehicles

Able to transport 10 people, simultaneously supply oxygen to 8 people, some basic first aid and surgery...

 
