/ Register

  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

How Chinese fake accounts work? 8 people can manage 10000 accounts spread propaganda, likes

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by fisher1, Aug 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM #1
    fisher1

    fisher1 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,928
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,844 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 20, 2020 at 2:57 PM #2
    fisher1

    fisher1 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,928
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,844 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Translation
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  3. Aug 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM #3
    PAKISTANFOREVER

    PAKISTANFOREVER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,064
    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +15 / 18,804 / -18
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Pakistan





    Yet 1 fishy PDF troll and spread 10,000 anti-Chinese lies in an instant...............:disagree:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  4. Aug 20, 2020 at 3:04 PM #4
    macnurv

    macnurv SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,206
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2009
    Ratings:
    +3 / 2,296 / -1
    Oh mamoon, these are followers and like farms. But if this was in India, then for sure these were one of the propaganda IT cells of BJP.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  5. Aug 20, 2020 at 3:08 PM #5
    kankan326

    kankan326 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,506
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6,347 / -4
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Correct. This is more like a fraud for money. It has nothing to do with propaganda.
     
  6. Aug 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM #6
    The Eagle

    The Eagle SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    18,636
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +154 / 32,513 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I am surprised if those fake accounts will make comments automatically as it needs manpower to type or write comments. That seems to be mere likes thingy. There is no AI that will make comments by itself.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 20, 2020 at 3:33 PM #7
    T|/|T

    T|/|T SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,930
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,203 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Who unbanned this idiot again??
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 0, Guests: 4)