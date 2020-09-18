What's new

How Chinese citizens discuss about conflict with India on Chinese forums

A Chinese member recently shared an article from Chinese forums claiming global times as the source of an "authentic news" which claims that the Indian media is lying about disengagement and the Chinese are not going to accept status quo.

Interestingly, I found that even Chinese citizens inside China are not allowed to discuss anything relating to India even on Chinese forums. This proves that every Chinese member who speaks freely about this topic is a CCP government propaganda employee, as the free people of China are simply not allowed to discuss anything much about India without risk of getting banned or prosecuted.

Screenshot 2020-11-12 172453.jpg


Link: https://lt.cjdby.net/thread-2647148-1-1.html

IIRC, the admin is saying that "You are only allowed to post about military" which means that "When you talk about India you cannot talk about India, only Chinese military information published in state controlled media".
 
GS Zhou said:
Threads on cjdby (the forum cited by OP) about India (some examples):

A 90-year-old Indian woman was gang-raped by two Indian men

12 million child marriages in India, 84% are Hindu

Hindu priest beheads man in human sacrifice at Indian temple in a bid to end coronavirus
Click to expand...
Exactly my point,
It looks like CCP allows the hundreds of millions of Chinese netizens to read inflated negative news about India and denies them any neutral/positive news or discussion and if anyone makes any attempt to go "against the grain" they are instantly banned or banned and prosecuted by the state.

Whenever I talk to my real life Chinese friends they always have something like these articles to talk to me about because that is all that the state has been feeding them on their state approved information diet.

2 out of 3 threads you posted are made by the same user who looks like a CCP 50 cent bot and all 3 threads dont have any links to original source of the news.
 
Avatar said:
Exactly my point,
It looks like CCP allows the hundreds of millions of Chinese netizens to read inflated negative news about India and denies them any neutral/positive news or discussion and if anyone makes any attempt to go "against the grain" they are instantly banned or banned and prosecuted by the state.

Whenever I talk to my real life Chinese friends they always have something like these articles to talk to me about because that is all that the state has been feeding them on their state approved information diet.

2 out of 3 threads you posted are made by the same user who looks like a CCP 50 cent bot and all 3 threads dont have any links to original source of the news.
Click to expand...
I doubt you even have authentic Chinese friend. Taiwanese or overseas ABC? Ita easy to hide their your PC and make up rubbish. I know this is Indian speciality. :enjoy:
 
Avatar said:
Exactly my point,
It looks like CCP allows the hundreds of millions of Chinese netizens to read inflated negative news about India and denies them any neutral/positive news or discussion and if anyone makes any attempt to go "against the grain" they are instantly banned or banned and prosecuted by the state.

Whenever I talk to my real life Chinese friends they always have something like these articles to talk to me about because that is all that the state has been feeding them on their state approved information diet.

2 out of 3 threads you posted are made by the same user who looks like a CCP 50 cent bot and all 3 threads dont have any links to original source of the news.
Click to expand...
no, China has a website translate foreign language website and news. Including India news.

I knew many India story from that website. Although I can read English directly.

China netizens don't care India much, true.

Some of the netizens are interested in India, so they have a quite comprehensive understanding of India, just like me.
 
Beast said:
I doubt you even have authentic Chinese friend. Taiwanese or overseas ABC? Ita easy to hide their your PC and make up rubbish. I know this is Indian speciality. :enjoy:
Click to expand...
I lived in China for over 6 months and I have over 20 Chinese friends (and more than 50 associates) with whom I spent more than 1 year travelling, studying and even working!

I know China better than almost every Non Chinese national on this forum.

In all our classes in China, whenever a foreign student asked a question about "Alipay point system" or anything that is considered sensitive, the professor acted like nothing had happened and simply continued teaching where he left off.

Out of 20 only 1 or 2 chinese friends know how to use VPN and they do it only for educational purposes. Nobody is brave enough to use a VPN to participate in international debates and everyone's English ability is so bad that they struggled a lot with basic English assignments even though they were mostly from affluent Chinese families with a good educational background.
vi-va said:
no, China has a website translate foreign language website and news. Including India news.

I knew many India story from that website. Although I can read English directly.

China netizens don't care India much, true.

Some of the netizens are interested in India, so they have a quite comprehensive understanding of India, just like me.
Click to expand...
You are just a propaganda worker who spreads misinformation according to the beckoning of your superiors.
 
