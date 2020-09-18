How Chinese citizens discuss about conflict with India on Chinese forums

A Chinese member recently shared an article from Chinese forums claiming global times as the source of an "authentic news" which claims that the Indian media is lying about disengagement and the Chinese are not going to accept status quo.
Interestingly, I found that even Chinese citizens inside China are not allowed to discuss anything relating to India even on Chinese forums. This proves that every Chinese member who speaks freely about this topic is a CCP government propaganda employee, as the free people of China are simply not allowed to discuss anything much about India without risk of getting banned or prosecuted.
Link: https://lt.cjdby.net/thread-2647148-1-1.html
IIRC, the admin is saying that "You are only allowed to post about military" which means that "When you talk about India you cannot talk about India, only Chinese military information published in state controlled media".
