How Chinese celebrate Eid in China?| Eid 2021 | 中国的开斋节 | 4k | 美月 Mahzaib vlogs(29)

So she is a Pakistani girl showing a functional mosque in China (not Xinjiang), but in central Chinese city, Lanzhou.
I argue that before that Chinese are traditional people who respect their parents, women, etc. I hope all the news of Chinese officials sleeping with Uighur/Uigyur women is not true as it seems fictional. Because, west know how to stir Muslims sentiments on women/religion etc. They also know how to pave their own people point of view on freedom/women empowerment. So west publish different stories in their own country and in the Muslim world.
I know Chinese from my personal experience from my stay in Italy/UK that they are hard working and love family values. They can be tough on policy, but not barbarians as west paints them.
However, Chinese govt them selves publish news in Turkish/Eng/Urdu/Arabic about Uighur celebrating Eid Festival/Ramadan in Xinjiang. As if a little or no news come out, people tend to believe the enemy propaganda.
