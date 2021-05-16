How Chinese celebrate Eid in China?| Eid 2021 | 中国的开斋节 | 4k | 美月 Mahzaib vlogs(29)

Goenitz said: That will be another first hand experience, but if I were rich, I wd have done so. But my interactions with Chinese is totally different. They admit that govt censor things a lot, but they are traditional people. They respect elders and women. They also help each other like they are relatives. Click to expand...

Yes they do; chinese civilians are different; it is the policy of their communist party which is at play here especially under Xi; they have gone hell bent against religion.I suggest you look up the prior posts which i did, moderators convinently put it into the overloaded Uighur thread to hide it - you will see 2 videos by a blogger - there mosques are empty; a police fellow is following him and then deletes his footage; he is accompanied by a Chinese minder as well. Everything is clearly labelled.Have a look for yourself.As my good chinese friends have said - this included former 1st secretary to the consulate who is a close family friends - 'We chinese are cowards when it comes to our government'. These are his exact words. He is very true.