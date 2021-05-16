What's new

How Chinese celebrate Eid in China?| Eid 2021 | 中国的开斋节 | 4k | 美月 Mahzaib vlogs(29)

Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Pakistan
United Kingdom

So she is a Pakistani girl showing a functional mosque in China (not Xinjiang), but in central Chinese city, Lanzhou.
So what can we get out of it @denel @Indos @aziqbal and @striver44

I argue that before that Chinese are traditional people who respect their parents, women, etc. I hope all the news of Chinese officials sleeping with Uighur/Uigyur women is not true as it seems fictional. Because, west know how to stir Muslims sentiments on women/religion etc. They also know how to pave their own people point of view on freedom/women empowerment. So west publish different stories in their own country and in the Muslim world.

I know Chinese from my personal experience from my stay in Italy/UK that they are hard working and love family values. They can be tough on policy, but not barbarians as west paints them.

However, Chinese govt them selves publish news in Turkish/Eng/Urdu/Arabic about Uighur celebrating Eid Festival/Ramadan in Xinjiang. As if a little or no news come out, people tend to believe the enemy propaganda.

@Beast @beijingwalker @IblinI
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
South Africa
South Africa
I suggest you take a trip up to Turkestan yourself and see. Take footage of mosques - you will have a policeman follow you and have the footage deleted.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Pakistan
United Kingdom
That will be another first hand experience, but if I were rich, I wd have done so. But my interactions with Chinese is totally different. They admit that govt censor things a lot, but they are traditional people. They respect elders and women. They also help each other like they are relatives.
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

Dec 29, 2009
China
China
In fact, not only in Xinjiang or Ningxia, but also in other regions, there are Muslim communities. Eid al-Fitr in Yunnan Muslim community.
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
South Africa
South Africa
Yes they do; chinese civilians are different; it is the policy of their communist party which is at play here especially under Xi; they have gone hell bent against religion.

I suggest you look up the prior posts which i did, moderators convinently put it into the overloaded Uighur thread to hide it - you will see 2 videos by a blogger - there mosques are empty; a police fellow is following him and then deletes his footage; he is accompanied by a Chinese minder as well. Everything is clearly labelled.

Have a look for yourself.

As my good chinese friends have said - this included former 1st secretary to the consulate who is a close family friends - 'We chinese are cowards when it comes to our government'. These are his exact words. He is very true.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Yeah, I watched your threads. That is why in my post I said that Lanzhou is not in Xinjiang and a little or no news is coming from Xinjiang which adds to doubts..
So, Chineses Govt should publish/broadcast themselves news/coverage from Xinjiang about mosques/Muslims celebrating their festivals.

Anyway, I hope relaxation and normalisation may follow soon in Xinjiang.
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
Indonesia
Indonesia
Chinese gov do good with China Muslim community but Xi Jin Ping piss off with recent Uigyur terrorist attack, so the condition is different, my mother and sister have also visited China for vacation late 2019 but not Xin Jiang.

We dont know for sure what happened there since China gov limit access in Xin Jiang to any Muslim fact finding mission.

At least we can heard some from Uigyur refugess and this Indonesian girl dont talk nice about China gov treatment on Uigyur, and latest Idul Fitri prayer in Xin Jiang can be done due to pressure form Western countries, so you must thank them that have concern on our Muslim brothers and sisters despite we should be critical as well to their accusation


You can contact ACT Indonesia since they are objective NGO who will not talk lies and has connection with Uigyur refugee community in Turkey


The sterilization program is happening, our Chinese Indonesian friend @Reashot Xigwin who can read Mandarin has found the China government document talking about the program
 
