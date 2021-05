How Chinese celebrate Eid in China?| Eid 2021 | 中国的开斋节 | 4k | 美月 Mahzaib vlogs(29)

So she is a Pakistani girl showing a functional mosque in China (not Xinjiang), but in central Chinese city, Lanzhou.So what can we get out of it @denel @aziqbal and @striver44 I argue that before that Chinese are traditional people who respect their parents, women, etc. I hope all the news of Chinese officials sleeping with Uighur/Uigyur women is not true as it seems fictional. Because, west know how to stir Muslims sentiments on women/religion etc. They also know how to pave their own people point of view on freedom/women empowerment. So west publish different stories in their own country and in the Muslim world.I know Chinese from my personal experience from my stay in Italy/UK that they are hard working and love family values. They can be tough on policy, but not barbarians as west paints them.However, Chinese govt them selves publish news in Turkish/Eng/Urdu/Arabic about Uighur celebrating Eid Festival/Ramadan in Xinjiang. As if a little or no news come out, people tend to believe the enemy propaganda.