How China's state power fought Covid-19, reigned in Big Tech, enabled digital sovereignty, revived the Silk Road and wiped out terrorism for good

How China successfully contained Covid-19

How Beijing showed Big Tech who's boss

China shows the world a model for cyber

sovereignty

and an internet free of Google, Facebook, and YouTube

How China brought the Silk Road back to life

The belt and road is China’s game-changing strategy for the world, and it will fundamentally alter the dynamics of world trade and geopolitics Click to expand...

How China crushed terrorism and put an end to attacks in Xinjiang for good

This timeline gives an overview of major events since the turn of the century, that preceded the establishment of “re-education camps” in Xinjiang.

Since 2017, there have been no terror attacks in Xinjiang or in China.