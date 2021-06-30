How China's state power fought Covid-19, reigned in Big Tech, enabled digital sovereignty, revived the Silk Road and wiped out terrorism for good

How China successfully contained Covid-19
On Sept 22, 2020, US President Donald Trump gave a combative address to the UN General Assembly referring to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) as the “China virus”. He demanded that China was held accountable for “unleash[ing] this plague onto the world”. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who addressed the General Assembly after Trump, urged nations affected by COVID-19 to “follow the guidance of science...and launch a joint international response to beat this pandemic”. He added that “any attempt of politicising the issue or stigmatisation must be rejected”. 9 days later, Trump tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
According to a July survey by the Pew Research Center, two-thirds of Americans believe that China has done a bad job dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is clearly not an opinion shared by WHO. In a press conference in September, Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, offered “deepest congratulations...to the front-line health workers in China and the population who worked together tirelessly to bring the disease to this very low level”.
As of Oct 4, 2020, China had confirmed 90 604 cases of COVID-19 and 4739 deaths, while the USA had registered 7 382 194 cases and 209 382 deaths. The UK has a population 20 times smaller than China, yet it has seen five times as many cases of COVID-19 and almost ten times as many deaths. All of which raises the question: how has China managed to wrest control of its pandemic?
Despite being the first place to be hit by COVID-19, China was well-placed to tackle the disease. It has a centralised epidemic response system. Most Chinese adults remember SARS-CoV and the high mortality rate that was associated with it. “The society was very alert as to what can happen in a coronavirus outbreak”, said Xi Chen (Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, Connecticut, USA). “Other countries do not have such fresh memories of a pandemic”. Ageing parents tend to live with their children, or alone but nearby. Only 3% of China's elderly population live in care homes, whereas in several western countries, such facilities have been major sources of infection.
“The speed of China's response was the crucial factor”, explains Gregory Poland, director of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minnesota, USA). “They moved very quickly to stop transmission. Other countries, even though they had much longer to prepare for the arrival of the virus, delayed their response and that meant they lost control”. The first reported cases of the disease that came to be known as COVID-19 occurred in Wuhan, Hubei province, in late December 2019. China released the genomic sequence of the virus on Jan 10, 2020, and began enacting a raft of rigorous countermeasures later in the same month.
Wuhan was placed under a strict lockdown that lasted 76 days. Public transport was suspended. Soon afterwards, similar measures were implemented in every city in Hubei province. Across the country, 14 000 health checkpoints were established at public transport hubs. School re-openings after the winter vacation were delayed and population movements were severely curtailed. Dozens of cities implemented family outdoor restrictions, which typically meant that only one member of each household was permitted to leave the home every couple of days to collect necessary supplies. Within weeks, China had managed to test 9 million people for SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan. It set up an effective national system of contact tracing. By contrast, the UK's capacity for contact tracing was overwhelmed soon after the pandemic struck the country.
As the world's largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment, it was relatively straightforward for China to ramp up production of clinical gowns and surgical masks. Moreover, the Chinese readily adopted mask wearing. “Compliance was very high”, said Chen. “Compare that with the USA, where even in June and July, when the virus was surging, people were still refusing to wear masks. Even in late September, President Trump still treated Joe Biden's mask-wearing as a weakness to be ridiculed”.
Drones equipped with echoing loudspeakers rebuked Chinese citizens who were not following the rules. The state-run Xinhua news agency has released footage taken from the drones. “Yes Auntie, this drone is talking to you”, one device proclaimed to a surprised woman in Inner Mongolia. “You shouldn't walk around without wearing a mask. You'd better go home and don't forget to wash your hands”. In the UK, 150 000 people were permitted to attend a horse racing meet in mid-March, 10 days before the country went into lockdown. In August, 460 000 Americans congregated in Sturgis, South Dakota, for a motorcycle rally.
On Febr 5, 2020, Wuhan opened three so-called Fangcang hospitals. Another 13 would appear over the next few weeks. The hospitals were established within public venues such as stadiums and exhibition centres and were used to isolate patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Patients who started to show symptoms of severe disease were quickly transferred to conventional hospitals. The network of Fangcang hospitals, which held 13 000 beds, meant that patients with COVID-19 did not have to isolate at home, which reduced the risk of family members becoming infected. By Mar 10, 2020, the Fangcang hospitals were no longer needed. From around the same time, the focus of China's countermeasures shifted from controlling local transmission to preventing the virus from taking hold as a result of imported cases. Those who entered the country were tested and quarantined.
A modelling study co-authored by Chen calculated that the public health actions undertaken by China between Jan 29 and Feb 29 may have prevented 1·4 million infections and 56 000 deaths. Still, it does not necessarily follow that China's response to the pandemic is generalisable. “As each country has its own health system and epidemic curve, measures implemented in one country may not be easily replicated by another”, points out Imperial College London's Han Fu. “Other factors such as coordination between government sectors and civil compliance with regulations may also affect the effectiveness of the response”. Much also depends on each nation's conception of civil liberties.
“In China, you have a combination of a population that takes respiratory infections seriously and is willing to adopt non-pharmaceutical interventions, with a government that can put bigger constraints on individual freedoms than would be considered acceptable in most Western countries”, adds Poland. “Commitment to the greater good is engrained in the culture; there is not the hyper-individualism that characterises parts of the USA, and has driven most of the resistance to the countermeasures against the coronavirus.” Poland noted that the Chinese accept the notion that disease control is a matter of science. “China does not have the kind of raucous anti-vaccine, anti-science movement that is trying to derail the fight against COVID-19 in the USA”, he said.
In August, Wuhan hosted an enormous pool party. There were objections from some foreign media outlets. The state-owned Global Times was unapologetic. It suggested that the event stood as “a reminder to countries grappling with the virus that strict preventive measures have a payback”. The newspaper quoted a local resident who back in April had feared he might be bankrupted by the pandemic. “There weren't even many local people, not to mention tourists. But now my business is blooming with the city having fully recovered”, he said.
How Beijing showed Big Tech who's boss
On April 10, China’s antitrust regulator slapped Alibaba with a record fine of $2.8 billion for exclusionary business practices. Since then, other Chinese tech firms have fallen in line by vowing to comply with government regulation. Meanwhile, Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, is facing pressure from Chinese financial regulators to revamp its business structure in a way that may cut its valuation by two-thirds.
These enforcement actions were all launched shortly after Jack Ma’s controversial speech criticizing Chinese financial regulation last October. Many have therefore speculated that political motivations underlie China’s crackdown on Big Tech. While Ma’s speech may have been the tipping point, there have been long-standing economic, social, and industrial policy issues that merit the government’s action. In fact, I believe Beijing’s recent efforts to strengthen antitrust regulation in the tech sector could facilitate a larger goal of the Chinese government: to become a technology superpower and achieve self-sufficiency, ending reliance on the West.
In pursuing this goal, China’s approach to antitrust law offers it a distinct competitive advantage, particularly compared with the United States, which is also grappling with how to handle tech giants. Even though efforts to rein in companies such as Google and Facebook have gathered momentum, the US government has significantly less leverage than China when it comes to antitrust law. Indeed, any US enforcement actions against Big Tech face uphill battles in US courts, while legislative changes take years to enact.
China shares some of the same concerns as the US over increasing market concentration in the tech sector. Moreover, the enormous commercial success of Chinese online tech businesses such as Alibaba and Tencent have resulted in a high concentration of wealth. China is now home to 878 billionaires, the highest number in the world. Ant Group’s initial public offering, had it proceeded as planned, would have created at least 18 additional billionaires.
However, Chinese big tech companies do not thrive because they develop innovative technologies. Rather, they build smart apps that make it easier for consumers to connect with merchants. Even though China has emerged at the forefront of e-commerce and digital payment, Chinese Big Tech still owes its success, to a large extent, to China’s vast consumer market.
This ferocious competition between Chinese tech firms trying to grab larger shares of the Chinese consumer market has led to many social problems. By setting tight delivery times, the algorithms of Chinese online delivery apps encourage their drivers to speed dangerously, resulting in more traffic accidents. The recent deaths of two young employees at Pinduoduo, a rising Chinese e-retailer and formidable competitor to Alibaba, have sparked a heated debate about the culture of overworking at Chinese tech firms.
What’s more, despite their sophisticated software development capabilities, companies such as Tencent and Alibaba have yet to develop foundational technologies. China’s fragility in technological innovation was clearly exposed during the Sino-American trade war. The operations of national champions such as ZTE and Huawei could be easily interrupted if the US government withheld the supply of key components such as semiconductors.
China’s weakness in technological innovation explains Beijing’s recent emphasis on achieving technological self-reliance and its desire to push Chinese tech giants in this direction. Since China is the only country apart from the US to have internet giants, these tech firms are in a good position to develop digital technologies for the country. In some ways, Chinese tech giants have responded to the government’s call. Tencent has promised to invest $70 billion in new digital infrastructure. In 2019, Alibaba unveiled its first chip to power artificial intelligence. Baidu is betting heavily on driverless cars.
But Beijing wants more. Its intentions were clearly revealed in a recent editorial by the People’s Daily, a Communist Party mouthpiece, which chided tech firms for investing in the “community group-buying” market. The commentator instead urged Chinese internet giants to forge ahead with higher ambitions, such as advancing technological innovations to clear China’s bottleneck in the intensive Sino-American rivalry, rather than focusing on selling cabbages.
Antitrust enforcement gives Beijing significant regulatory leverage to push its tech firms in this direction. Antitrust law grants the central government strong sanctioning powers, allowing it to impose anything from astronomical monetary fines to severe structural remedies. The Chinese antitrust regulator also possesses vast administrative discretion while being subject to little judicial oversight. In theory, companies could challenge regulatory decisions in court, but in practice they often seek to mitigate punishment by cooperating with the government. Furthermore, Chinese antitrust law enforcement is spearheaded by a central ministry that follows the central government’s directives carefully.
As Chinese tech giants have amassed significant market power, they have become vulnerable to antitrust regulatory attacks. And just as US and EU regulators are tightening their antitrust scrutiny over Big Tech, the Chinese antitrust authority also has perfectly legitimate reasons to do so. The regulatory vulnerability of Chinese Big Tech, in turn, facilitates the companies’ cooperation with Beijing to help the latter achieve its goals, be it in antitrust or other industrial policy matters. Thus, Chinese Big Tech can and does align its business development strategies with the government’s industrial policy as a form of self-protection.
Indeed, the Chinese government views antitrust law as a powerful multipurpose tool not only for tackling monopolies, but also for achieving a wide variety of policy objectives, such as maintaining price stability, industrial planning, and trade and foreign policy. Thus, the absence of checks and balances in Chinese antitrust enforcement, supposedly an institutional weakness, could actually be a strength for Beijing as it pushes tech giants and the country toward achieving technological self-sufficiency.
China shows the world a model for cyber sovereignty and an internet free of Google, Facebook, and YouTube
First there was the Berlin Wall. Now there is the Great Firewall of China, not a physical barrier preventing people from leaving, but a virtual one, preventing information harmful to the Communist Party from entering the country.
Just as one fell, so will the other be eventually dismantled, because information, like people, cannot be held back forever.
Or so the argument goes.
But try telling that to Beijing. Far from knocking down the world’s largest system of censorship, China in fact is moving ever more confidently in the opposite direction, strengthening the wall’s legal foundations, closing breaches and reinforcing its control of the Web behind the wall.
Defensive no more about its censorship record, China is trumpeting its vision of “Internet sovereignty” as a model for the world and is moving to make it a legal reality at home. At the same time — confounding Western skeptics — the Internet is nonetheless thriving in China, with nearly 700 million users, putting almost 1 in 4 of the world’s online population behind the Great Firewall.
China is the world’s leader in e-commerce, with digital retail sales volume double that of the United States and accounting for a staggering 40 percent of the global total, according to digital business research company eMarketer. Last year, it also boasted four of the top 10 Internet companies in the world ranked by market capitalization, according to the data website Statista, including e-commerce giant Alibaba, social-media and gaming company Tencent and search specialists Baidu.
“This path is the choice of history, and the choice of the people, and we walk the path ever more firmly and full of confidence,” China’s Internet czar, Lu Wei, boasted in January.
After two decades of Internet development under the Communist Party’s firm leadership, he said, his country had struck the correct balance between “freedom and order” and between “openness and autonomy.” It is traveling, he said, on a path of “cyber-governance with Chinese characteristics.”
What China calls the “Golden Shield” is a giant mechanism of censorship and surveillance that blocks tens of thousands of websites deemed inimical to the Communist Party’s narrative and control, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and even Instagram.
In April, the U.S. government officially classified it as a barrier to trade, noting that eight of the 25 most trafficked sites globally were now blocked here. The American Chamber of Commerce in China says that 4 out of 5 of its member companies report a negative impact on their business from Internet censorship.
Yet there is to be no turning back. Later this year, China is expected to approve a new law on cybersecurity that would codify, organize and strengthen its control of the Internet.
It has introduced new rules restricting foreign companies from publishing online content and proposed tighter rules requiring websites to register domain names with the government.
Apple was an early victim, announcing in April that its iTunes Movies and iBooks services were no longer available in China, six months after their launch here (though shortly after it announced a $1 billion investment in a Chinese car service).
As it pursues a broad crackdown on free speech and civil society, China has tightened the screws on virtual private network (VPN) providers that allow people to tunnel under the Firewall.
The changes are not, as some initially feared, a move to cut off access to the outside world and establish a Chinese intranet but are instead an attempt to extend legal control and supervision over what is posted online within the country, experts say.
Indeed, China’s Firewall is far more sophisticated and multi-tiered than a simple on-off switch: It is an attempt to bridge one of the country’s most fundamental contradictions — to have an economy intricately connected to the outside world but a political culture closed off from such “Western values” as free speech and democracy.
The Internet arrived in China in January 1996, and China first started systematically blocking some foreign websites in August 1996. (The nickname the Great Firewall was first coined by Wired magazine in 1997.)
But the system as it stands now really only began to be developed and implemented in the early 2000s. Google was first blocked, for nine days, in September 2002. YouTube was blocked after unrest in Tibet in 2008, and Facebook and Twitter followed after riots in Xinjiang in 2009.
Still, there have always been deliberate loopholes.
Take VPNs, tools that allow users in China to tunnel into the Internet via a different country. Virtual private networks enable users to encrypt traffic, circumvent censorship and experience the Internet exactly as if they were in the United States, for example, albeit at a cost in terms of browsing speed.
The Chinese government has long known and accepted the fact that a small percentage of its population circumvents the Firewall using VPNs. It is, after all, essential that domestic and foreign businesses be able to access information across borders, and it keeps the English-speaking elite happy to allow them a small window on the world.
“They are willing to tolerate a certain amount of porousness in the Great Firewall, as long as they feel that ultimately, if they need to exert control, they can,” said Jeremy Goldkorn, director of a media and Internet consulting firm called Danwei.
The annual meeting in March of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, was just such a time, when security concerns trumped every other consideration. Internet browsing speeds slowed and some VPN services struggled.
“VPN technology is pretty simple,” said Nathan Freitas, a leading developer of open-source software aimed at helping overcome online surveillance and censorship. “VPNs exist at the pleasure of the Chinese Communist Party.”
The Communist Party is more concerned with what ordinary people read than what the globally mobile elite might encounter on the Web.
Google is still blocked in China, and local search engine Baidu has its results heavily censored. But the difference between Baidu searches in Chinese and in English for the word “Tiananmen,” or the phrase “Tiananmen tank man,” is revealing: The Chinese searches yield no links to the pro-democracy protests in 1989 or the lone man who tried to prevent the tanks’ advance into the square — just to the vast square’s virtues as a tourist attraction.
“According to relevant laws, regulations and policies, some results are not displayed,” Baidu informs its readers if the words “tank man” are entered.
But searches in English are quite different, throwing up several websites, including a BBC photo gallery, a Wikipedia entry and several other Western sources of information.
Rogier Creemers, a professor of law and governance at Leiden University in the Netherlands, said that is the same for most systems of censorship, recalling the prosecution lawyer’s famous comment at the 1960 obscenity trial of Penguin Books over D.H. Lawrence’s novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.”
“Is it a book,” the lawyer asked the jury, “that you would even wish your wife or your servants to read?”
Creemers, an authority on China’s Internet, said a similar question might be asked in Beijing.
“Is it the sort of website you’d like the laobaixing [ordinary people] to read? Perhaps not, but we can be trusted to read it.”
Similarly, the degree of censorship is not the same throughout China, according to Vasyl Diakonov, chief technology officer at KeepSolid VPN in Odessa, Ukraine.
Some IT hubs in the east of the country have relatively minor restrictions, while remote regions in western China — where ethnic discontent runs highest — have nearly all the well-known VPN protocols blocked, he says. Indeed, just using a VPN to access blocked websites can earn you a trip to the local police station in the troubled, Muslim-majority province of Xinjiang, residents say.
In December, Beijing promoted its vision at a glitzy World Internet Conference in the historic eastern town of Wuzhen, the second such annual meeting, attended by leaders from Russia, Pakistan and several other nations that don’t score highly on global indices of Internet freedom.
Although it has failed to convince the West, China’s latest moves to legalize and bolster its digital barrier bring “Internet sovereignty” a step closer to reality.
“One of the things the Chinese government is trying to do is to gradually change the facts on the ground,” Creemers said. “If it can’t get agreement in the international sphere about Internet sovereignty, it will just present people with a fait accompli.”
At the same time, Edward Snowden’s revelations about the scale of global surveillance conducted over the Internet by U.S. intelligence agencies has been “the gift that keeps on giving” for China, Creemers said, undermining any pretense that anyone else was really playing by the rules or any Western claims to the moral high ground.
Even as Western firms here complain about Beijing’s restrictions on the Internet, the impact on China’s domestic economy is less clear-cut.
“The consequences for China in what we might call the creative economy will be substantial, the consequences in terms of China’s soft power will be substantial, but for the economy as a whole, it isn’t necessarily decisive,” said Lester Ross, partner in charge at the Beijing office of WilmerHale, a leading global international law firm, and a senior member of the American Chamber of Commerce in China.
In any case, for China’s current leadership, other policy objectives — national security and keeping the party in power — trump concerns about the deleterious effects of the government’s heavy hand on the Internet, Ross said.
For two brief hours in March, Google was temporarily accessible in China. The news provoked a brief flurry of excitement on social media and a plea from an unlikely source.
Hu Xijin, editor of the nationalist state-owned Global Times newspaper, used the occasion to argue that the Firewall, though useful in its day, should be seen as a temporary emergency structure.
“We don’t need to keep strengthening the Firewall, but should allow it to have loopholes and even allow it to slowly ‘exist in name only,’ ” he wrote.
Hu found himself in unlikely alignment with Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, who argued two years ago that the Great Firewall would one day be gradually dismantled, just as the Berlin Wall eventually fell. But the influential Chinese editor was out of step with official opinion.
On the Sina Weibo microblogging site, his post was deleted by censors, and his newspaper soon afterward published an opinion piece defending the barrier and attacking Western media for hating it so much.
It requires “a sophisticated capability” to keep out harmful ideas without damaging the nation’s global connectivity, the newspaper wrote. “China has achieved this. It can communicate with the outside world, meanwhile Western opinion cannot easily penetrate as ideological tools.”
Creemers argues that predictions of the Firewall’s imminent demise are a product of a mistaken post-Cold War consensus that Western freedom and democracy were inevitable and that the free flow of information over the Internet would help usher in a new era.
“The Internet,” he said, “is as much a tool for control, surveillance and commercial considerations as it is for empowerment.”
How China brought the Silk Road back to life
The city of London recently welcomed the first freight train from Yiwu, a commodities center in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang popular with foreign traders. Mainly loaded with textiles and consumer goods, it completed the journey in just 18 days, about half the time it takes to travel by ship.
The British capital is the latest destination on the now 12,000-mile China-Europe route and marks a new milestone in an expanding rail network that is part of China’s “Belt and Road” initiative. Proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, this government-led plan aims to establish a modern equivalent of the ancient Silk Road trading routes and spur trade and economic development between China and the rest of Eurasia.
You can certainly call Belt and Road ambitious. An estimated $4-8 trillion will be needed to achieve China’s vision of opening up a new avenue for global trade across more than 60 countries. But the project’s potential makes it more than worthwhile. Some experts estimate that Belt and Road could generate over $2.5 trillion in annual trade value by 2025, once fully activated.
From a logistics perspective, I see huge potential. The rail component of Belt & Road can both complement and provide an alternative to air and ocean transport, connecting the many land-locked countries across one of history’s most important international trading routes. It is more cost-effective and environmentally friendlier than air, yet faster than ocean. Over the past few years we have been leveraging the new infrastructure along Belt & Road to expand our own Asia-Europe-Asia multimodal network – and we’re quite pleased with the results. The route is becoming very popular with companies in the fashion, automotive, and electronics industries, who often ship more time-sensitive goods. Forecasters believe its popularity will only increase, with rail market volumes expected to reach around one million TEUs by 2020.
With some leaders around the world advocating protectionism, Belt and Road is gaining momentum at just the right moment. At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Chinese President Xi stood out by speaking up for globalization and economic cooperation. Indeed, the “new Silk Road” – and all the new railways, ports, roads, and airports that come with it – has the potential to foster trade and attract development to some of the least developed parts of the world. While it opens Chinese exports to new markets and creates jobs for the country’s workforce, it also blazes a new trail for trade to go east.
There are obstacles however that could slow down Belt and Road, not least of which are protectionism and bureaucracy. Complex and varying customs procedures make crossing so many borders excessively tedious and time consuming. If the plan is to reach its full potential, it is essential that the initiative also achieve its goal of creating a platform for economic cooperation that goes beyond infrastructure to include policy coordination, trade and financing collaboration, and social and cultural cooperation. The public and private sectors are going to have to work hand in hand to reduce bureaucratic delays and red tape and allow goods to flow more freely across borders. Governments in particular should focus on simplifying cross-border customs requirements as well as the overall regulatory framework. Implementing the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, which went into force in February, should be a top priority. This will ensure modern customs processes which will bring efficiency, transparency and stimulate GDP growth.
China’s first Belt and Road summit hosted by President Xi just concluded in Beijing, with some 30 state leaders endorsing the program, while others, such as the EU are asking for co-ownership, transparency and sustainability to be integrated as key factors. So, while there is no lack of enthusiasm and support for the project, much needs to still be done to unite countries behind its vision.
Like the ancient Silk Road, this new one has the potential to influence the development of the entire region across its path for many years to come. The opportunities to reach new markets and develop new multimodal trade lanes are more than plentiful. We are already seeing the early benefits of this ambitious plan. If the remaining obstacles are removed, Belt and Road might indeed transform and revitalize global trade.
With the rise of protectionism in the West, President Xi Jinping ( 習近平 ) has vowed his support for globalization through China’s “Belt and Road Initiative”. The recently held forum in Beijing symbolized China’s ambitious claim to global leadership, and the belt and road – which Xi calls a “project of the century” – serves as a critical pillar of his diplomacy.
The belt and road is China’s game-changing strategy for the world, and it will fundamentally alter the dynamics of world trade and geopolitics. None of it will be easy, however.
Some nations remain skeptical about the practicality and coherence of the large number of belt and road projects, while a number of critics have labelled the initiative a form of neo-colonialism. Some countries even refused to endorse this grand plan due to concerns about China’s commitment to social and environmental sustainability and transparency.
But what makes the belt and road potentially transformative is not merely the investment and technical infrastructure in the works, but, more importantly, the new values and philosophy that form the belt and road’s ideological framework. “The Silk Road spirit”, as Xi calls it, embodies the spirit of “peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit”.
As one of the largest beneficiaries of globalization in the past several decades, China is trying to leverage its understanding of the needs of developing nations to transform their economy and improve the wellbeing of their people. Xi seems to be trying to build the belt and road based on soft power rather than brute force. Clearly, this is very challenging and perhaps risky. Nonetheless, it provides a vision of a new global order.
Historically, aid from traditional Western powers typically dangled economic development as bait to enforce Western political ideologies on the recipient nations. By contrast, the vision for the belt and road, according to the Chinese, is to form a “big family of harmonious coexistence” by turning the legends of the ancient Silk Road into a modern-day story of inclusive growth and global cooperation. This sounds a bit like a fairy tale, but the Chinese rationale is that the building of bridges and railroads in Central Asia and ports in Africa and South Asia will help these nations participate in the global economy to the best of their ability.
This is different than forcing any country to, in exchange for aid, conform to political behavior desired by the donor country.
The belt and road presents significant opportunities for companies with headquarters in China, and also those in the rest of the world. Yet, most companies outside China have not yet fully figured out how to get involved or maximize the full potential of the belt and road. This is understandable, given the initiative’s complexity and lack of adequate clarity.
At this stage, many people put the emphasis on the tangible belt and road elements, such as the size and scope of the infrastructure, the total monetary investment, the large number of nations involved, and declare that this is an unrealistic mission.
Many pundits claim that the sheer size and China’s inexperience in managing these types of projects will lead to their eventual failure. There are definitely many challenges ahead, but one would expect that China has been learning from past experiences – good and bad – and has now a better sense of how to best proceed.
While many Chinese state-owned enterprises will be the vanguard of the belt and road, the private sector will also play a major role. Compared to state-owned enterprises, China’s private companies are in general more agile, market-driven and entrepreneurial. The belt and road could provide the very best private companies a platform to evolve and grow to become global companies.
So, what can we expect from the initiative? Over the next decade, we will see a major step-up in global connectivity, and China’s geopolitical influence is likely to continue to grow. China will continue its migration from the fringes of the world stage to the center.
If done right, the belt and road could provide the global economy with a necessary jolt for growth, lifting more people out of poverty and expanding the consumer class. Trade between European and Asian nations, for instance, could see an increase as belt and road infrastructure makes it possible for goods to be shipped more efficiently.
Given the initiative’s scale and complexity, one would expect some hiccups along the way, perhaps some pretty major ones. And, it is not a given that China can have all the tools and resources at hand to address every single issue correctly, at least not the first time.
Preconditions such as the continuous well-being of China’s domestic economy are also necessary.
China will learn and adapt along the way, but the longer-term objectives and direction should be pretty clear. The belt and road won’t be easy and its impact won’t happen overnight, but it will be difficult to dismiss China’s wherewithal to make it a success.
How China crushed terrorism and put an end to attacks in Xinjiang for good
According to Vaughan Winterbottom, although the Turkistan Islamic Party distributes propaganda videos and its Arabic Islamic Turkistan magazine (documented by Jihadology.net and the Jamestown Foundation) the Chinese government apparently denied the party's existence; China claimed that there was no terrorist connection to its 2008 bus bombings as the TIP claimed responsibility for the attacks.[144] In 2007, police raided a suspected TIP terrorist training camp.[145] The following year, an attempted suicide bombing on a China Southern Airlines flight was thwarted[146] and the Kashgar attack resulted in the death of sixteen police officers four days before the beginning of the Beijing Olympics.[147]
During the night of 25–26 June 2009, in the Shaoguan incident in Guangdong, two people were killed and 118 injured.[148] The incident reportedly triggered the July 2009 Ürümqi riots; others were the September 2009 Xinjiang unrest and the 2010 Aksu bombing, after which 376 people were tried.[149] The July 2011 Hotan attack led to the deaths of 18 people, 14 of whom were attackers. Although the attackers were Uyghurs,[150] Han and Uyghurs were victims.[151] That year, six ethnic Uyghur men unsuccessfully attempted to hijack an aircraft heading to Ürümqi, a series of knife and bomb attacks occurred in July and the Pishan hostage crisis occurred in December.[152] Credit for the attacks was professed by the Turkistan Islamic Party.[153]
On 28 February 2012, an attack in Yecheng killed 20 and injured 18. A group of knife-wielding Uyghur men attacked a market there in Xinjiang region of northwest China, home to the mainly Muslim Uyghur minority, leaving at least 20 people dead. Thirteen people were killed by attackers before police shot seven of them dead.[154] On 24 April 2013, clashes in Bachu occurred between a group of armed men and social workers and police near Kashgar. The violence left at least 21 people dead, including 15 police and officials.[155][156][157] According to a local government official, the clashes broke out after three other officials reported that suspicious men armed with knives were hiding in a house outside Kashgar.[158] Two months later, on 26 June 27 people were killed in riots in Shanshan; seventeen were killed by rioters, and the other ten were alleged assailants who were shot dead by police in the township of Lukqun.[159]
On 28 October 2013, a four-wheel drive vehicle ploughed through a group of pedestrians near the iconic Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, crashed into a stone bridge and caught fire, killing five people and injuring dozens. Chinese authorities quickly identified the driver as Uyghur.[160][144]
In 2014, the conflict intensified. In January, eleven members of an organisation said to be an anti-China Uyghur group were killed by Kyrgyz security.[161][162] They were identified as Uyghurs by their appearance, and their personal effects indicated that they were separatists.[163]
On 1 March, a group of knife-wielding terrorists attacked the Kunming Railway Station, killing 31 and injuring 141.[164] China blamed Xinjiang militants for the attack,[165] and over 380 people were arrested in the following crackdown. A captured attacker and three others were charged on 30 June.[166] Three of the suspects were accused of "leading and organising a terror group and intentional homicide", although they did not directly take part since they had been arrested two days earlier.[167] On 12 September, a Chinese court sentenced three people to death and one to life in prison for the attack.[168] Social media had initially been the main portal for covering the attack, due to lack of coverage on Chinese TV.[169][170][40] The attack was praised by ETIM.[171]
On 18 April, a group of 16 Chinese citizens identified as ethnic Uyghurs engaged in a shootout with Vietnamese border guards after seizing their guns when they were being detained to be returned to China. Five Uyghurs and two Vietnamese guards died in the incident. Ten of the Uyghurs were men, and the rest were women and children.[172][173][174][175]
Twelve days later, two attackers stabbed people before detonating their suicide vests at an Ürümqi train station. Three people, including the attackers, were killed.[176][177][178]
On 22 May, two suicide car bombings occurred after the occupants threw explosives from their vehicles at an Ürümqi street market. The attacks killed 43 people and injured more than 90, the deadliest attack to date in the Xinjiang conflict.[178][179][180] On 5 June, China sentenced nine people to death for terrorist attacks in Xinjiang.[181]
According to the Xinhua News Agency, on 28 July, 37 civilians were killed by a gang armed with knives and axes in the towns of Elixku and Huangdi in Shache County and 59 attackers were killed by security forces. Two hundred fifteen attackers were arrested after they stormed a police station and government offices. The agency also reported that 30 police cars were damaged or destroyed and dozens of Uyghur and Han Chinese civilians were killed or injured. The Uyghur American Associationclaimed that local Uyghurs had been protesting at the time of the attack. Two days later, the moderate imam of China's largest mosque was assassinated in Kashgar after morning prayers.[182]
On 21 September, Xinhua reported that a series of bomb blasts killed 50 people in Luntai County, southwest of the regional capital Ürümqi. The dead consisted of six civilians, four police officers and 44 rioters.[183]
On 12 October, four Uyghurs armed with knives and explosives attacked a farmers' market in Xinjiang. According to police, 22 people died (including police officers and the attackers).[184]
On 29 November 15, people were killed and 14 injured in a Shache County attack. Eleven of the killed were Uyghur militants.[185]
On 18 September 2015, in Aksu, an unidentified group of knife-wielding terrorists attacked sleeping workers at a coal mine and killed 50 people.[9] The Turkistan Islamic Party has claimed responsibility for the attack.[186] On 18 November, a 56-day manhunt for the attackers reportedly concluded with Chinese security forces cornering them in a mountain hideout. Twenty-eight assailants were killed, and a sole survivor surrendered to authorities.[9][187]
The Bangkok bombing is suspected to have been carried out by the Turkish ultranationalist organisation known as the Grey Wolves in response to Thailand's deportation of 100 Uyghur asylum-seekers back to China. A Turkish man was arrested by Thai police in connection with the bombing and bomb-making materials were found in his apartment.[188][189][190] Due to the terrorist risk and counterfeiting of passports, Uyghur foreigners in Thailand were placed under surveillance by Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon[191][192][193][194] and Thai police were placed on alert after the arrival of two Turkish Uyghurs.[195]
On 30 August 2016, Kyrgyzstan's Chinese embassy was struck by a suicide bombing by an Uyghur, according to Kyrgyz news.[196] The suicide bomber was the only fatality from the attack. The casualties included wounds suffered by Kyrgyz staff members and did not include Chinese.[162][197] A Kyrgyzstan government agency pointed the finger at Nusra allied Syrian based Uyghurs.[198]
Police killed 4 militants who carried out a bombing on 28 December 2016 in Karakax.[199]
On 14 February 2017, three knife wielding attackers killed five people before being killed by police.[200][201]
In the period 2013-2017 there were 330,918 arrests in the province accounting for 7.3% of total arrests in China. This compares to 81,443 arrestes in the previous five years.[202] In March 2019, Chinese officials said that they have arrested more than 13,000 militants in Xinjiang since 2014.[203]
This timeline gives an overview of major events since the turn of the century, that preceded the establishment of “re-education camps” in Xinjiang.
29 November 2001
Two months after the September 11th attacks on the United States, the PRC Government releases a document titled “Terrorist Activities Perpetrated by ‘Eastern Turkistan’ Organizations and their ties with Osama bin Laden and the Taliban.”
September 2002
The US and UN recognize East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) as a “terrorist organization,” subjecting it to international sanctions.
2008
Beijing hosts the 2008 Summer Olympics. 1,300 Uyghurs are arrested for “state security crimes,” including charges of terrorism, substantially more than in previous years.
5 July 2009
The Ürümqi Riots which first started off as protests, escalate into riots that kill over 197 and injure over 1721 according to official government figures. More than 1,000 people are arrested, mosques are temporarily closed with internet and telephone communications severely restricted.
2010
In the year after the Ürümqi riots, XUAR officials reportthat “40,000 high-definition surveillance cameras with riot-proof protective shells had been installed throughout the region.”
30 April 2013
New government policy mandates all SIM card buyersto provide proof of identity and to register the card using their own name
26 June 2013
A series of stabbing attacks in the city of Lukqun kill 35. Chinese and international sources hold different perspectives on the attacks, as Chinese sources state the attacks were connected with other radical organizations, while international sources state that the attacks are due to unrest due to systematic injustice in China.
28 October 2013
The first alleged Uyghur-led act of political violence is reported outside of the XUAR, as three Uyghurs drive a truck into a crowd in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, killing five and injuring 42. Authorities blame the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) for the attack.
19 December 2013
Xi Jinping announces a new “strategic plan” or zhanlue bushu (战略部署) for Xinjiang. An ensuing Politburo meeting interprets this message as “a major altering of the region’s strategy.”
February 2014
In February the fanghuiju (访惠聚) campaign is announced. The initial plan involves rotating 200,000 mid-level party cadres into rural villages over the following three years.
1 March 2014
A major knife attack takes place inside the mainway railway station of Kunming in Yunnan Province, killing 31 and injuring over 140 more.
April-May 2014
A bombing and knife attack in the Xinjiang capital of Ürümqi on 30 April 2014 leaves three people dead and 79 others injured. Another attack occurs on 22 May 2014, where colliding SUVs with explosives crash into each other, killing 43 and wounding more than 90. Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang promise to initiate a “strike-first” strategy against the perpetrators.
1 May 2014
The campaign of re-education begins when the Xinjiang regional government demands that Uyghur migrants in Ürümqi return to their hometowns to obtain a new ID card. The introduction of the People’s Convenience Card or bianminka (便民卡) from mid-2014 effectively restricts the mobility of most rural-born Uyghur migrants, who are not eligible for the card.
29 January 2015
New government policy mandates even tighter measures on telecommunications and electronic devices, where all vendors of mobile phones, computers and related electronic products must implement a real-name registration system for sales information. The same regulations also apply for second-hand products.
1 February 2015
XUAR authorities begin outlawing Islamic veils in all public spaces in the capital of Ürümqi. Officials justify this decision as part of an effort to defeat ‘Islamic extremism.’
29 May 2015
World Bank approves funding for the Xinjiang Technical and Vocational Education and Training Project. The project name is similar to the one used by the Chinese government for detention centres.
2016
The Chinese government begins collecting biometric data such as DNA, voice recordings, and facial scans from the entire population of Xinjiang to track daily activities on WeChat through messages, calls, photos, and videos.
1 January 2016
Alongside periodic shutdowns of social media platforms, the Chinese government increases the frequency of smartphone checks and other devices for content related to extremism.
29 August 2016
Chen Quanguo becomes Communist Party Secretary of XUAR. Chen previously made a name for himself known for his ethnic policy innovation and strict control over law and order in the Tibetan Autonomous Region.
September 2016
The Chinese government begins advertising over 30,000 policing positions in Xinjiang in an effort to increase surveillance capabilities in the region. A majority of the new hires are associated with convenience police stations or bianmin jing wu zhan (便民警务站).
14 February 2017
Five civilians are killed in a knife attack by three Uyghur perpetrators.
27 February 2017
Chen Quanguo tells a rally of 10,000 security personnel in Ürümqi to, “load one’s gun and unsheathe one’s sword.”
4 March 2017
XUAR Department of Justice issues a directive ordering the establishment of transformation centresthroughout southern Xinjiang.
July 2017
Following the discontinuation of the bianminka in May 2016, Xinjiang authorities under Chen Quanguo introduce even more invasive security measures by ordering the construction of over 7,500 convenience police stations. Authorities state that the “zero-distance proximity” of stations ensure 24-hour surveillance and swift responses in the event of emergencies.
13 August 2018
Hu Lianhe, China’s leading counter-terror expert, confirms the existence of the internment program at the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
Since 2017, there have been no terror attacks in Xinjiang or in China.
