How China’s Biggest Bank Became Wall Street’s Go-To Shadow Lender

by Miles Weiss June 6, 2017, 9:00 AM GMT+8 June 6, 2017, 7:00 PM GMT+8

ICBC emerges as a major U.S. dealer in government debt repos

Loophole in post-crisis rules leads to ‘regulatory arbitrage’

“The concern is that non-bank dealers are becoming a larger part of the repo market,” said Benjamin Munyan, who specializes in shadow banking and regulation at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management. “These intermediaries are outside the scope of our traditional Federal Reserve safety net.”

​

Unintended Consequences

Unlimited Credit

“You had unlimited balance sheet years ago and almost unlimited credit extension,” said Russ Certo, head of rates at Brean Capital. “These factors are radically reduced.”​

Master Netting

History Lesson

‘A Lot of Money’

“These guys at ICBC Financial Services have done this for a very long time,” said Caruso, who briefly led the unit. “They make a lot of money.”​

“The big hedge funds and money-market funds don’t really have anywhere else to go,” said Scott Skyrm, managing director of fixed-income financing at Wedbush Securities.​