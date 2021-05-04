How China Lost Trust in Foreign Media

Deutsche Welle (DW) is a state funded and directely state controlled propaganda mouthpiece that dates back to the cold war and was setup for the sole purpose of anti-Russian propaganda, extending their disinformation campaigns to anti-Cuban propaganda and other socialist countries over time. Similar to other American/CIA fronts they put out a handfull of token articles pointing finger sort of into a general direction including the USA with criticism for plausible deniability, while pumping out and repeating American state propaganda ad verbatim for the 364 other days of the year. Deutsche Welle is basically the less blatant version of Americas Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberation which are directly run by the CIA rather than proxied by the American puppet regimes FM of Germany.



They where sending this American state propaganda agent on purpose, to make it "not just about American/British" propaganda. Doesnt mean German, French, etc Western media has its on bias and propaganda against China.