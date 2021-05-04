What's new

How China Lost Trust in Foreign Media

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,994
1
77,708
Country
China
Location
China
How China Lost Trust in Foreign Media

In recent weeks many foreign media journalists working in China have been complaining about their working environment. Many feel the Chinese government is leading a crackdown against foreign media in the country. Is this government propaganda? Or have foreign journalists brought this upon themselves through their own reporting? In today's video we break this down and most importantly provide an easy solution to fix the problem.

微信图片_20210814151657.png
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
3,163
-4
5,370
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Deutsche Welle (DW) is a state funded and directely state controlled propaganda mouthpiece that dates back to the cold war and was setup for the sole purpose of anti-Russian propaganda, extending their disinformation campaigns to anti-Cuban propaganda and other socialist countries over time. Similar to other American/CIA fronts they put out a handfull of token articles pointing finger sort of into a general direction including the USA with criticism for plausible deniability, while pumping out and repeating American state propaganda ad verbatim for the 364 other days of the year. Deutsche Welle is basically the less blatant version of Americas Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberation which are directly run by the CIA rather than proxied by the American puppet regimes FM of Germany.

They where sending this American state propaganda agent on purpose, to make it "not just about American/British" propaganda. Doesnt mean German, French, etc Western media has its on bias and propaganda against China.
 
Last edited:
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
11,043
-1
14,910
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
How China Lost Trust in Foreign Media

In recent weeks many foreign media journalists working in China have been complaining about their working environment. Many feel the Chinese government is leading a crackdown against foreign media in the country. Is this government propaganda? Or have foreign journalists brought this upon themselves through their own reporting? In today's video we break this down and most importantly provide an easy solution to fix the problem.

View attachment 769531
Click to expand...
if a picture could define the reason why China (and everyone else) lost faith in western media, this would be it...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

denel
China - A Paper Dragon
Replies
2
Views
310
Globenim
G
striver44
Families of Wuhan COVID-19 victims claim China is monitoring them, as WHO expert team visits
Replies
0
Views
220
striver44
striver44
vi-va
How Modi fell prey to ‘coconut’ strategy on China
Replies
2
Views
587
hualushui
H
beijingwalker
How China Controlled the Coronavirus
Replies
0
Views
504
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Tresbon
China looked at India under British rule as a teacher — of what not to be
Replies
0
Views
459
Tresbon
Tresbon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom