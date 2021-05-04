beijingwalker
How China Lost Trust in Foreign Media
In recent weeks many foreign media journalists working in China have been complaining about their working environment. Many feel the Chinese government is leading a crackdown against foreign media in the country. Is this government propaganda? Or have foreign journalists brought this upon themselves through their own reporting? In today's video we break this down and most importantly provide an easy solution to fix the problem.
