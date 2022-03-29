How China is Reforesting the Gobi Desert into Forest - The Great Green Wall​

How China is Turning it's Desert into a Forest OasisGreening the world's deserts reverse climate change Allan Savory regenerative agriculture desert oasis desertification desert farming in Saudi Arabia desert farming sustainability fight climate change regreening deserts global warming China Turns Desert into Green Forests desert into forest desert into oasis desert into green desert into farmlandRegreening the desert with John D. Liu Arabia Oasis Africa green wall china green wall forest wall In today's video, we're going to introduce How China is Turning it's Desert into a Forest Oasis The China Great Green Wall Project has the Chinese government was concerned about one thing: the Gobi Desert.The Gobi Desert spans about 500,000 km of northern China and southern Mongolia. The expanding dryness of northern China poses a severe danger to the country and its people. The Gobi Desert is the world's fastest-spreading desert, transforming over 2250 miles of grassland per year.This expansion devastates agricultural land and generates sandstorms that wreak havoc on populations along the desert's edge.Chinese desertification has been continuous since the 1950s when the Young People's Republic started raising farms and wildlands to create communities and infrastructure to accommodate a growing population.This human activity exposed most of the land to wind erosion and desert deposits. Until the 1970s, the government concentrated completely on desertification and took action. In 1978, the Chinese government initiated the three North Shelterbelt Projects, often known as the Great Green Wall, a state-wide ecological engineering project.Another unofficial title was Luise Chang Cheng or The Great Green Wall of China. It is considered to have been written by Deng Xiaoping. This operation aims to stop the Gobi Desert's spread by planting millions of trees along its 2800-mile border with Northern China.Reforestation is one of the world's most important environmental projects. Grass and indigenous trees are planted first, followed by drought-resistant species. Then come to the hardest trees, such as poplars. Planting teams are formed, and seeds are dispersed throughout the plains.Chinese elites, including ministers, join specialists and amateurs in planting trees. Although billions of trees have been planted, the project intends to plant 100 billion trees by 2050. The Chinese can now grow trees online. Donations are lawfully collected and used for planting.According to the Chinese government, around 66 billion trees have been planted in northern China during the previous several decades. Between 2009 and 2014, thousands of moving dunes were stabilised, and the frequency of sandstorms was cut in half throughout the country.Hectares of windbreak trees have been planted, 336,200 square kilometres of desertification has been reversed, and over 10 million hectares of grasslands have been protected regenerated in the previous 40 years. while parts of the Gobi Desert are blooming with lush vegetation, rich soil, and more rainfall.Another achievement was establishing a luxuriant forest area in northern China's Mu Us desert. The Great Green Wall is not China's sole action. In the early 2000s, many laws were enacted.While the Great Green Wall Project has shown potential, it is not flawless. Some opponents of the initiative are critical, but the majority are anti-monoculture. Most woodlands contain just one tree species, rendering them vulnerable to epidemics. Numerous trees have been devastated by plant diseases.The World Bank advised China to prioritise tree species quality above number. A forest debate occurred a few years ago. Large Chinese cities, particularly Beijing, suffer from pollution, which increases year after year despite government efforts. Smog is pushed out of cities by the wind. However, this has become infrequent. The New Forest plantings may have hindered air movement, resulting in stagnant air in cities that cannot be cleaned. Zhang Yongli, the People's Republic of China's State Forestry Administration deputy head of Trees, can only hinder air circulation near the land's surface. In any case, the benefits exceed the drawbacks, notably their engagement in pollution reduction.Mass tree planting. Farmers in Southwestern China were spotted removing native vegetation to earn government funding for spreading non-native plants as part of a government effort. Water. Large areas of China, especially in tree-planting zones, are becoming drier. The project's thirsty nonnative trees have depleted groundwater resources in arid portions of northern China.