How China is Outsmarting the US in the Middle East

The US Secretary of state Antony Blinken recently announced that the US is going to place "democracy" and "human rights" at the centre of its foreign policy.

Really? If the US is serious about putting "democracy" and "human rights" at its center, then it should apply the principle across the globe and not enforce it selectively as it does now. I'm talking about Kashmir, of course.In essence, this more BS from the US. At least Trump was honest about not caring a wit about democracy or human rights, but Biden persists in pretending to care when not actually caring. It's a phony concern.