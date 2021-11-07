beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 42,851
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
How China is Building Southeast Asia
China, the country paving the way for infrastructure development across the globe has been pouring out its biggest investments in nearby countries. These are relatively known as the Southeast Asian region.
China, the country paving the way for infrastructure development across the globe has been pouring out its biggest investments in nearby countries. These are relatively known as the Southeast Asian region.