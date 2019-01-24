How China Built $150 Billion Lead Over India In Textile Exports

A fascinating account.



However, there are a lot of factors that have gone unmentioned in Subramani's account. Abandoning handloom altogether, and dropping the small and less-organised sector entirely in the quest for market domination, or, more important, the quest for achieving greater employment among very large numbers of the unemployed is a very difficult decision for a country that had been committed to handloom and to traditional artisanal methods right from the outset. It is easy enough for a right-winger writing in the particular space that has been used to suggest completely abandoning this sector in favour of big mills and big capital, but not so easy for a political leadership to seem to be abandoning traditional handicrafts.



The question is whether or not the goals of economic development need to come at such a high price as the abandonment of all traditional methods, processes and products. Outside apparel, in the generic textile market, we can see some alarming effects immediately. The impact of this decision having gone the way that it did in China is seen in some sub-sectors of the textile (not the apparel) market, specifically, in silks. Markets for traditional, high quality silks have been completely swamped by the mass-produced equivalents pouring out of China. That is a good thing for China, and that is a great thing for the Chinese worker. It is perhaps also a good thing for the international consumer who is price-driven. It is not necessarily a good thing for high-quality, traditional produce that cannot be replaced by these modernised, standardised products, but have been replaced due to price considerations.



This should not be taken as an argument against modernisation, against the vast benefit to thousands, even millions of the working class, or against capturing market share through sheer volumes. Only as a note of caution against a monocular vision.