How China beat the US in the Aviation race in just a few years

Which Country Transports the Most Passengers by Air?​

Air Transport (Passengers Carried) (mil), 2020 or latest

Transport | April 1, 2022
air passenger.png


Based on a comparison of 154 countries in 2020, China ranked the highest in air transport in terms of total passengers carried with 417 mil followed by USA and India. On the other end of the scale was Monaco with < 0.001 mil, Estonia with < 0.001 mil and Bosnia and Herzegovina with 0.002 mil.

Total air transport in terms of total passengers carried reached 1,809 mil in 2020 in the World according to the National Statistical Office. This is 134 % less than in the previous year and -45.3 % less than 10 years ago.

Historically, total air transport in terms of total passengers carried reached an all time high of 4,558 mil in 2019 and an all time low of 310 mil in 1970. The average annual growth amounted to 3.66 % since 1970.

The top ranked country, China, accounted for 23.1 % of air transport in terms of total passengers carried in the world. The top 3 countries hold a 47.3 % share while the ten largest countries some 65.5 % in 2020.

Which Country Transports the Most Passengers by Air?

Air Transport (Passengers Carried) (mil), 2020 or latest
beijingwalker said:
China ranked the highest in air transport in terms of total passengers carried with 417 mil followed by USA and India.
Click to expand...
2020 the US was in lockdown genius. The number for the US in 2022 is 843 million passengers and China was 252 million in 2022.
 
dbc said:
Exactly so why did you feel the need to brag about 2020 when the US was in a lockdown.
Click to expand...
Actually China had been under certain kind of lockdown since the end of 2019, but it doesn't matter, China is for sure the largest aviation market if not today, will be very near future.

CIA Mole said:
it's his job

raison d'etre

only way to contribute to china under leadership of terrorist xi
Click to expand...
Most China's overtaking on the world stage across the categories took place under Xi's administration, indeed part of his job.
 

