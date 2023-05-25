What's new

How censorship works in the USA:

How censorship works in the USA: Rather than the government directly silencing people, it tells major social media platforms to ban people. The FBI (and others like DHS) sends a long list of people and accounts to be banned! It happens regularly, like once a week; and it’s done using an encrypted app called “Teleporter.” The list, sometimes a big Excel sheet, is sent to 7 major social media companies — Facebook, YouTube, Twitter etc. Land of the Free! You know, unlike those bad countries like Russia and China.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661715484142878727
 

