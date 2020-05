How Canada Dealt With A Hindu Extremist Quickly And Swiftly



"What's next? Separate lanes for camel & goat riders, allowing slaughter of animals at home in the name of sacrifice,"- Ravi Hooda By Kinza Zahra Last updated May 6, 2020

3







Canada- the Peel District School Board has removed one of its school council chairs named Ravi Hooda for a “disturbing, Islamophobic tweet”.

Last week, many Toronto-area municipalities allowed local mosques consent to broadcast the azan over speakers at sunset every day during Ramadan. The move was a welcome one to many in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has made the congregation for prayer impossible. ShareCanada- the Peel District School Board has removed one of its school council chairs named Ravi Hooda for a “disturbing, Islamophobic tweet”.Last week, many Toronto-area municipalities allowed local mosques consent to broadcast theover speakers at sunset every day during Ramadan. The move was a welcome one to many in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has made the congregation for prayer impossible.

In an official tweet, the mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, allowed the Muslim community to broadcast the azan during Ramadan.