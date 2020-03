Basically anything that moves, swims, flies, crawls, burrows. Eat it. The problem I think is that the animals most of us eat like, like chicken, sheep etc over centuries means we have developed a symbiotic relationship. This has led to us becoming inured to any infections those animals might carry. However when people eat exotic or animals that rarely are eaten the danger is new diseases come into contact with the human ecosystem that can can lead to transfer/mutation. You can see the results of this with COVID-19 in China.

