What are some things we can do to make Our Baluch brothers feel more integrated with Pakistan?



It hurts me to see videos where the balochi separatists demand independence. It also hurts me to hear about any unfairness that has happened to them now or in the past?



How can a non-balochi like me advocate for our balochi brothers and sisters and make them feel like a part of the pakistani family? How do we heal as a nation with our minority groups?



Please be respectful in your response and make sure to not put all baluchis in one bucket ie separatist, indian agents etc.

