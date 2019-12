Why can't US lecture China?



US has never detained a million Muslims and forced them to renounce Islam and raped their families and force them to eat pork and drink alcohol.



Even in the worst torture cells against few terrorist individuals, US has never been interested in forcing them to become atheists.



China is re-enacting a holocaust on Muslims and has a problem with their beliefs. I think that makes the Chinese the most oppressive people in history of humanity.

