How can PM Sheikh Hasina let this happen under her watch: Javed Akhtar on anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh

Reacting to the recent spate of attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, lyricist Javed Akhtar asked how the nation's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, could allow such incidents to happen under her watch.

Mumbai

October 18, 2021

UPDATED: October 18, 2021 20:50 IST

ANTI-HINDU VIOLENCE IN BANGLADESH

SHEIKH HASINA'S WARNING

How can PM Sheikh Hasina let this happen under her watch: Javed Akhtar on anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh Reacting to the recent spate of attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, lyricist Javed Akhtar asked how the nation's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, could allow such incidents to happen under her watch.