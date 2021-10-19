Black_cats
How can PM Sheikh Hasina let this happen under her watch: Javed Akhtar on anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh
Reacting to the recent spate of attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, lyricist Javed Akhtar asked how the nation's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, could allow such incidents to happen under her watch.
India Today Web Desk
Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (Photo: File)
Reacting to the recent spate of attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar asked how the nation's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, could allow such incidents to happen under her watch.
Javed Akhtar said that those who are "trying to crush a vulnerable minority are bullies, cowards and sick communalists".
He took to Twitter to express himself. He wrote, "What is happening in Bangladesh is a matter of great shame. Those who are trying to crush a vulnerable minority are bullies cowards and sick communalists. How can Sheikh Hasina, who is known for secular values, let this happen under her watch."
Earlier on Monday, Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasreen slammed Bangladesh Prime MinisterSheikh Hasina over the ongoing violence against the Hindu community in the country.
She wrote on Twitter, "Last night in Pirganj, Rangpur, Bangladesh. Two Hindu villages were burnt down by jihadis. Hasina was playing flute."
ANTI-HINDU VIOLENCE IN BANGLADESH
On Sunday, a group of assailants reportedly vandalised at least 66 homes and torched 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh over an allegedly blasphemous social media post. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The police have arrested 52 suspects in the case while the search for other suspects is underway.
Earlier this week, three people were killed in an attack on a Durga Puja pandal near Nanuar Dighi lake in Bangladesh's Cumilla. Violence had erupted after news spread on social media that the Quran was allegedly desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal.
This was followed by incidents of vandalism at temples in Chandpur’s Hajiganj, Chattogram’s Banshkhali and Cox’s Bazar's Pekua, according to reports.
On Friday last week, at least 500-strong mob vandalised an ISKCON temple in Noakhali area and attacked devotees. One devotee was allegedly killed by the mob.
SHEIKH HASINA'S WARNING
Following the spate of communal attacks, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave a stern warningon Thursday to “bad elements” who are trying to "disturb communal harmony". She promised that action will be taken against the perpetrators of communal violence in Cumilla.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said it is in contact with the Bangladesh government. Bangladesh has assured India that the situation is under control.
