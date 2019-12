Pakistan has and does have good relations with the above mentioned countries.But alot of countrymen like me feel that our future lies inandcountry like.I know these countries are not not perfect but much better than KSA/UAE. Everyone knows that why IK could not go to KL? To much pressure from KSA/UAE which is impossible to resist. Few observations about their carrots and sticks:1.KSA/UAE has too much influence on us. More than 5 million Pakistanis work there and send billions in remittance. If blocked/people kicked out can play havoc with economy and cause social disharmony. (we cannot provide employment to our people)2. MBS too aggressive unlike previous KSA rulers. Will do everthing not to let Pakitan go from its sphere of influence.3. Pakistan was about to go bankrupt but these countries saved us like after 1998.(we do not have enough tax income)4. These countries also do not respect Pakistan/Pakistanis and prefer Indians.People like Khalfan and Girgish( I call him Girgit)5. I feel aligning with Turkey/Malaysia will make us more independent & educated. Turkey is already one of Pakistan's largest defence partners.