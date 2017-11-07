What's new

How can Pakistan PLAY IT's CARDS CORRECTLY & Increase Leverage WHEN Israel/USA strikes Iran?

-If and WHEN Israel/USA strikes Iran, How can Pakistan contain negative impacts, increase leverage and PLAY its CARDS Correctly?
- Please do not get emotional and think how to forward Country's Interest (Rational Decision Making) !

Pakistan may have to deal with the following:

-Refugees
-Another Crumbling angry state on west
-Strict enforcement of UN resolution
-Border Management
-Relations with GCC/Permanent Five/Europeans
-Sistan/Balochistan Separatist situation and Our Balochistan
-Internal Elements in Pakistan Favoring Iran
 
