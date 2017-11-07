How can Pakistan PLAY IT's CARDS CORRECTLY & Increase Leverage WHEN Israel/USA strikes Iran?

-If and WHEN Israel/USA strikes Iran, How can Pakistan contain negative impacts, increase leverage and PLAY its CARDS Correctly?

- Please do not get emotional and think how to forward Country's Interest (Rational Decision Making) !



Pakistan may have to deal with the following:



-Refugees

-Another Crumbling angry state on west

-Strict enforcement of UN resolution

-Border Management

-Relations with GCC/Permanent Five/Europeans

-Sistan/Balochistan Separatist situation and Our Balochistan

-Internal Elements in Pakistan Favoring Iran