How can Pakistan have a robust and free foreign policy?

Ahmet Pasha
- May 23, 2017
I wish to invite @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @GriffinsRule @fatman17 @Zarvan and all the others whom I highly respect.
To discuss how we can have a foreign/economic/defense policy where we do not make someone our "Abba G". Like India has done. It has had a Soviet tilt for sure, but has managed the West very well. Now recently leveraging it's Israeli connection, India has made successful forays into the MENA region.
So how can we have a robust foreign policy where we not just limit ourselves to US, EU, China. And we don't make any of them our abba.
Some of the Iron Brother types on here make me cringe slightly. Yes, China was our "Iron Brother" but it was also a developing country. Now it is almost a supreme power where U.S was in 2000s. And in future I certainly can foresee China making "do more" demands a la U.S.A from us that we wouldn't want to fulfill. Hence, Iron Brother could easily become Iron Danda.
So what should be the future of Pakistan foreign policy??
