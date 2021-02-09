What's new

How can Pakistan have a robust and free foreign policy?

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,252
-5
8,149
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I wish to invite @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @GriffinsRule @fatman17 @Zarvan and all the others whom I highly respect.

To discuss how we can have a foreign/economic/defense policy where we do not make someone our "Abba G". Like India has done. It has had a Soviet tilt for sure, but has managed the West very well. Now recently leveraging it's Israeli connection, India has made successful forays into the MENA region.

So how can we have a robust foreign policy where we not just limit ourselves to US, EU, China. And we don't make any of them our abba.

Some of the Iron Brother types on here make me cringe slightly. Yes, China was our "Iron Brother" but it was also a developing country. Now it is almost a supreme power where U.S was in 2000s. And in future I certainly can foresee China making "do more" demands a la U.S.A from us that we wouldn't want to fulfill. Hence, Iron Brother could easily become Iron Danda.

So what should be the future of Pakistan foreign policy??
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,037
0
11,950
Country
China
Location
United States
How you see China political system and domestic policy?

If a political system and domestic policy can change China's fate so dramatically, the Chinese must had done something right.

In past 15 years India/Vietnam are learning from China very hard. Such as India PM Singh adopted China reform and opening up policy, while BJP adopted even more Chinese experience. Vietnam call themselves small China for 1000 years, Vietnam government just translate China government domestic policy and documents and use it for past 30 years.

It seems to me that Pakistanis have less interest, since most educated in western system.
 
Last edited:
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,037
0
11,950
Country
China
Location
United States
Those who learnt from US experience in past 30 years failed, especially those who adopted Washington Consensus.

I think talking about robust and free domestic policy is more meaningful for Pakistan, because I can see Pakistan is hugely influenced by Washington Consensus doctrine.

Foreign policy are built upon robust domestic economy and industry not vice versa.
 
Last edited:
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
39,588
55
34,014
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ahmet Pasha said:
To discuss how we can have a foreign/economic/defense policy where we do not make someone our "Abba G".
Click to expand...
The short and simple answer: the economy.

However, to get to that answer is a complex endeavor that requires sustained and intelligent hard work over decades.
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,037
0
11,950
Country
China
Location
United States
One thing to remember:

The developed countries don't want you to share the pie. So what doctrines they are trying very hard to sell you, most likely are poisons.

How to become developed countries? They don't want to talk about it. Instead, they talk about Rule of Law, Western Democracy, Tripartite System, Checks and Balances, Human Rights, Equality, Environment protection.

I am not saying those are wrong, but they are luxury for sure.
 
fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
30,058
84
35,594
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ahmet Pasha said:
I wish to invite @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @GriffinsRule @fatman17 @Zarvan and all the others whom I highly respect.

To discuss how we can have a foreign/economic/defense policy where we do not make someone our "Abba G". Like India has done. It has had a Soviet tilt for sure, but has managed the West very well. Now recently leveraging it's Israeli connection, India has made successful forays into the MENA region.

So how can we have a robust foreign policy where we not just limit ourselves to US, EU, China. And we don't make any of them our abba.

Some of the Iron Brother types on here make me cringe slightly. Yes, China was our "Iron Brother" but it was also a developing country. Now it is almost a supreme power where U.S was in 2000s. And in future I certainly can foresee China making "do more" demands a la U.S.A from us that we wouldn't want to fulfill. Hence, Iron Brother could easily become Iron Danda.

So what should be the future of Pakistan foreign policy??
Click to expand...
Have a strong economy. let's start from here.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
10,266
-21
9,885
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ahmet Pasha said:
I wish to invite @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @GriffinsRule @fatman17 @Zarvan and all the others whom I highly respect.

To discuss how we can have a foreign/economic/defense policy where we do not make someone our "Abba G". Like India has done. It has had a Soviet tilt for sure, but has managed the West very well. Now recently leveraging it's Israeli connection, India has made successful forays into the MENA region.

So how can we have a robust foreign policy where we not just limit ourselves to US, EU, China. And we don't make any of them our abba.

Some of the Iron Brother types on here make me cringe slightly. Yes, China was our "Iron Brother" but it was also a developing country. Now it is almost a supreme power where U.S was in 2000s. And in future I certainly can foresee China making "do more" demands a la U.S.A from us that we wouldn't want to fulfill. Hence, Iron Brother could easily become Iron Danda.

So what should be the future of Pakistan foreign policy??
Click to expand...
firstly we have to develop system where people develop and benefit and elect leaders not based on Pindi connection spend money on human development and develop strong economy then only we will not have abba beta reltionship with world powers!
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,252
-5
8,149
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
vi-va said:
The developed countries
Click to expand...
So China too included in that?

C'mon dude on this thread let us talk among ourselves. The moment you bots open your mouth it's like I'm going through a Soviet mind reprogramming session. You can find a different thread to tell us Pakistanis how good Iron Brother is. I am requesting you.
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
456
1
638
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ahmet Pasha said:
I wish to invite @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @GriffinsRule @fatman17 @Zarvan and all the others whom I highly respect.

To discuss how we can have a foreign/economic/defense policy where we do not make someone our "Abba G". Like India has done. It has had a Soviet tilt for sure, but has managed the West very well. Now recently leveraging it's Israeli connection, India has made successful forays into the MENA region.

So how can we have a robust foreign policy where we not just limit ourselves to US, EU, China. And we don't make any of them our abba.

Some of the Iron Brother types on here make me cringe slightly. Yes, China was our "Iron Brother" but it was also a developing country. Now it is almost a supreme power where U.S was in 2000s. And in future I certainly can foresee China making "do more" demands a la U.S.A from us that we wouldn't want to fulfill. Hence, Iron Brother could easily become Iron Danda.

So what should be the future of Pakistan foreign policy??
Click to expand...
Everyone is saying strong economy but equally important is long term planning. Pakistanis are too short term orientated this needs to change, it will be a long list of things to do something like this:
1- Economy.
2- Long Term Planning (taking into account population growth etc)
3- Education.
4- Removing Corruption.
5- Improve Healthcare.
6- Improve Agriculture.
7- Improve Animal Husbandry.
8- Invest in a military that is not reliant on a single big country (USA,China, Russia)
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,037
0
11,950
Country
China
Location
United States
Vietnam is not Western Democracy by any standard. Economy doing good.
Philippines is Western Democracy, they don't have an economy, they live, just live, chaos, drugs.

In Fabianism, the marginal benefit keep going down, while marginal cost going up.

No fundamental reform, no fundamental improvement. No pain, no gain.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,252
-5
8,149
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
newb3e said:
firstly we have to develop system where people develop and benefit and elect leaders not based on Pindi connection spend money on human development and develop strong economy then only we will not have abba beta reltionship with world powers!
Click to expand...
So there needs to be genuine rebuilding and working new laws right?

Because since Bhutto all we have seen is a game of musical chairs and these tin pot dictators whether mil or civ kicking the can down street. For someone else to deal with the problem.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Trade policy fit for Pakistan’s productivity growth – Gonzalo J. Varela
Replies
0
Views
226
Norwegian
Norwegian
monitor
CAN OFFSETS WORK IN PAKISTAN?
Replies
0
Views
2K
monitor
monitor
Foxtrot Alpha
How Hindutva Hatred is Jeopardising India’s Gulf Ties
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
7K
letsrock
L
HAIDER
Featured How Hindutva Hatred is Jeopardising India’s Gulf Ties
Replies
10
Views
2K
Yasser76
Yasser76
beijingwalker
Why I’m Losing Hope in India
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom