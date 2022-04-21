How can Pakistan develop its inland regions?

As you know most of Pakistan lives inland and as a country, our coastline is not all that big (its a huge disadvantage we face as a country)If you look at countries most of the development happens in their coastal regions - China, US, Australia etc to name a fewWhat kinda strategies Pakistan can employ to develop its inland regions? it cant export much as its not all that competitive to export from midland Pak (Punjab, KPK, Gilgit etc)I know we are exporting textiles from Faisalabad but honestly, I don't see export industries becoming globally competitive from that area- whatever work people in Sialkot, Gujrat are doing is literally sheer hard work. culutre and not really natural competitivenessI think higher education, tech, import-substitution, can be a way out while the south should be used for export industries- Balochistan's coastline is not habitable for a large human population cause of water resourcesas of now this is our only coastline just 2 districts (Balochi coastline is no mans land as no one lives there)- even here a lot thata can be considered delta220 million + rely on 2-3 districts for sea access