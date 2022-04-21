What's new

How can Pakistan develop its inland regions?

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,600
-2
7,135
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
As you know most of Pakistan lives inland and as a country, our coastline is not all that big (its a huge disadvantage we face as a country)
If you look at countries most of the development happens in their coastal regions - China, US, Australia etc to name a few

What kinda strategies Pakistan can employ to develop its inland regions? it cant export much as its not all that competitive to export from midland Pak (Punjab, KPK, Gilgit etc)
I know we are exporting textiles from Faisalabad but honestly, I don't see export industries becoming globally competitive from that area- whatever work people in Sialkot, Gujrat are doing is literally sheer hard work. culutre and not really natural competitiveness
I think higher education, tech, import-substitution, can be a way out while the south should be used for export industries- Balochistan's coastline is not habitable for a large human population cause of water resources
@FuturePAF @hydrabadi_arab
Pakistan_Sindh.png

as of now this is our only coastline just 2 districts (Balochi coastline is no mans land as no one lives there)- even here a lot thata can be considered delta
220 million + rely on 2-3 districts for sea access
 
Last edited:
Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
149
0
361
Country
China
Location
Canada
Ultimately they need to be connected to a good road/rail network that can make movement of people and goods affordable. See China for an example:

FBn37NPUYAQ97HY


Getting high speed internet access to your rural areas will also help deliver better quality education from urban areas via remote learning:
Livestreaming program narrows urban-rural educational gap

Updated 19:38, 29-Dec-2018

CGTN

Share



8a42d665807c427b8923fa2745989d5d.jpg


Livestreaming of high-quality city schools' classes to the classrooms in remote areas is being regarded as a possible solution to the educational disparity between China's urban and rural areas, China Daily reported on Tuesday.

An autonomous county in a poverty-stricken area of southwest China's Yunnan Province introduced the livestreaming program at two schools in 2006.

Some 152 students from the two schools were admitted to top-level universities this year, a year-on-year increase of 55 percent, said Wang Kaifu, head of the county's education bureau, adding that the best two were accepted at Peking and Tsinghua universities, which was rarely seen since the 1980s.

513337f733ff4d4da507fe2a2d33513c.jpg





Primary school students in a village in northwest China's Shaanxi Province are learning from livestreaming lessons through a computer. /VCG Photo

Yan Feng, a professor of Shanghai-based Fudan University, said that distance-learning technology has brought new hope for education equality.

This year, 37,000 students from impoverished regions were admitted by China's 140 top universities, accounting for around 10 percent of the total, said the paper.

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,020
3
2,058
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ML-1 railways can become cheaper way to transport export goods from north, need to secure China funding. Should have gone for that in early CPEC phase instead of motorways.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,600
-2
7,135
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
hydrabadi_arab said:
ML-1 railways can become cheaper way to transport export goods from north, need to secure China funding. Should have gone for that in early CPEC phase instead of motorways.
Click to expand...
you really think a rail lane line can transform the entire landscape where a good manufactured in Peshawar can become competitive with that of Karachi or hopefully in the future Gwadar ?
I really don't think so - first its probably for passengers and even if it is for goods- what's its planned capacity like? how many tons of goods it can transport and in how many days? (so many things to consider)
We already have motorways how can rail line one-up them from a manufacturer's perspective?
 
Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
149
0
361
Country
China
Location
Canada
Sainthood 101 said:
you really think a rail lane line can transform the entire landscape where a good manufactured in Peshawar can become competitive with that of Karachi or hopefully in the future Gwadar ?
I really don't think so - first its probably for passengers and even if it is for goods- what's its planned capacity like? how many tons of goods it can transport and in how many days? (so many things to consider)
We already have motorways how can rail line one-up them from a manufacturer's perspective?
Click to expand...
ML-1 will be the same type as the China-Laos railway that was just completed end of last year, iirc 160 km/h passenger and 100 km/h for freight:

As of Sunday, the China-Laos Railway has handled over 2.25 million passenger trips and transported 1.31 million tonnes of cargo since its launch in December, official data showed.


Trains on the railway have provided a safe, comfortable and convenient means of inter-city transport for residents along the route, while passenger trips have seen strong growth momentum, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.


The railway has also helped smooth logistics and facilitate trade between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, said the company.


It has recorded 427 cross-border freight train trips transporting over 310,000 tonnes of cargo by Sunday comprised of over 100 kinds of products such as rubber, fertilizers, automobiles and flowers.


The China-Laos Railway connects Kunming in Yunnan Province with the Laotian capital Vientiane. The 1,035-km railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation on Dec. 3, 2021.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

GlobalVillageSpace
Securing Pakistan’s economic future with digital exports
Replies
0
Views
242
GlobalVillageSpace
GlobalVillageSpace
خره مينه لګته وي
Pakistan’s regional exports increase 31pc in July-Sept 2021
Replies
0
Views
293
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
L
Pakistan’s Textile Exports to Surge as Orders Move From Rivals
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Chakar The Great
Chakar The Great
INDIAPOSITIVE
TRADE WITH INDIA NEED OF THE HOUR, SAYS ADVISER TO THE PRIME MINISTER ON COMMERCE RAZAK DAWOOD
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
214
Views
7K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
R
Key to Bangladesh's Economic Success: Development Over Democracy!
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
EasyNow
EasyNow

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom