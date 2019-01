How can laymen report undiscovered disease to medical fraternity & create awareness?



When you ask this question to doctors, their reaction is, “What is your problem? Go to such and such specialists.” Meaning: Mind your business. Don’t worry whether the disease is undiscovered or not.



But umpteen numbers of doctors have got the diagnosis wrong and they are unwilling to clear valid doubts. The diagnosis is wrong because the symptoms don’t match. The diagnosis of mental conditions is correct when the patient is able to relate with the symptoms of diagnosed disease. He should feel, “Yes, the description of diagnosed disease is similar to my ordeal.”



But this isn’t happening nor are doctors accepting that they are dealing with undiscovered disease. This is dereliction of duty. Either they should get the diagnosis right or they should declare the case as undiscovered disease. They are doing neither.



When you demand explanation for the symptoms not matching with diagnosed disease, doctors have endless number of excuses to brush aside the question. Their refrain is, “We are professionals. We know better.” Some even ridicule the demand for diagnosis.



Further elaboration of reasons for searching clinical researchers will derail the topic. So coming to the point…



What is the specific way to contact clinical researchers in order to report undiscovered disease and publicize it? Whom to approach? Where, when and how to approach? Inquisitive scientists should jump on such opportunity of layman patients trying to reveal something. Researchers have so much to explore.



Don’t suggest asking doctors. Healthy functioning of patients is the last thing on a doctor’s mind. They are in a hurry to wash their hands off every patient.

